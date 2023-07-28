Ex-Chiefs 30-Game Contributor Signs With AFC Squad: Report

As transactional news poured in on July 27, a former Kansas City Chiefs veteran reportedly resurfaced with the Indianapolis Colts.

NFL reporter Aaron Wilson relayed the roster move, informing that ex-KC cornerback and core special teamer Chris Lammons has signed with Indy. The experienced specialist spent the past three seasons with the Chiefs, appearing in 30 games with over 585 special teams snaps.

Kansas City chose to part ways with Lammons on January 23, 2023.

Chiefs Waived Chris Lammons After Court Case & Nazeeh Johnson Emergence at Gunner

Two things led to Lammons’ departure from Kansas City — his involvement in the Alvin Kamara battery case and the emergence of 2022 seventh rounder Nazeeh Johnson at gunner.

“Lammons was arrested on a felony battery charge for his involvement with [New Orleans] Saints star running back Alvin Kamara in an alleged fight at the 2022 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas,” USA Today reported on July 27. “Kamara was accused of punching a man multiple times in the face outside of a club in Las Vegas. The man was knocked unconscious and suffered an orbital fracture, according to a police report. Lammons and two other men were accused of stomping on the man once he was on the ground.”

USA Today noted that Lammons and Kamara managed to avoid jail time by pleading guilty and paying the victim “$210,000 in medical costs,” plus $5,000 worth of bail.

As for Johnson’s part in this decision, special teams coordinator Dave Toub voiced that “toward the end of [2022], Nazeeh Johnson — as a [punt coverage] gunner — was playing better than anybody in the league.” That confidence allowed KC to move on from Lammons.

“I’m excited about him,” Toub stated regarding Johnson on June 1. “He’ll probably [be] your number one gunner going into next year.” That had been Lammons’ role the prior few campaigns.

Chiefs WR Richie James Appears to Be Primary Punt Returner in 2023

Lammons earned his keep for multiple years due to his special teams impact, and the same will no doubt happen in 2023 as the Chiefs begin to fill out their roster.

One notable special teamer appears to be wide receiver Richie James Jr., who profiles as the new punt returner for Kansas City. “Unless things drastically change, James’ spot on the roster appears quite secure,” The Athletic’s Nate Taylor wrote on July 27.

Taylor labeled James as a camp “riser,” noting that he’s “the primary option for punt returner when the Chiefs start the preseason.” Not only that, but the veteran addition has also “established a solid connection with [Patrick] Mahomes” so far in practices according to Taylor.

Offensive coordinator Matt Nagy also spoke highly of James on July 26.

“You can tell he’s been in other offenses,” he said. “Some of these wideouts, you know when they have a feel and they know the timing with the quarterback. They understand the defense, they know when to speed up their route, they know when to slow down their route, they know how to play in zone. He’s got that. I’m excited to see what he does this preseason.”

With Kadarius Toney sidelined, James has a huge opportunity this summer. His skillset translates into Toney’s role more than any other Chiefs wideout that is currently on the roster, and the under-the-radar signing could end up grinding his way into a breakout campaign if he plays his cards right.