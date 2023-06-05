Patrick Mahomes Shuts Down Travis Kelce in Viral Moment at White House

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is one of the most challenging players to stop on the football field, but he’s even tougher around an open mic.

The 33rd Team NFL insider Ari Meirov shared the hysterical moment from the Chiefs tour of the White House on June 5. “Travis Kelce wanted to get on the mic at the White House….” Meirov relayed, adding: “Patrick Mahomes got him outta there 😂😂.”

Travis Kelce wanted to get on the mic at the White House…. Patrick Mahomes got him outta there 😂😂pic.twitter.com/gsCi1ygsnd — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 5, 2023

It’s true, Kelce almost stole the show from President Biden after the pair of KC superstars gifted him a No. 46 Chiefs jersey. “So, I’ve been waiting for this…” Kelce’s speech began after sneaking off to the podium.

Within seconds, Mahomes jumped in, ushering Kelce away from the microphone. “Sorry, sorry,” the Chiefs QB voiced while escorting his good friend off the stage.

As they say in show business, that’s a tough act to follow! Good luck, Mr. President.

Chiefs Players, Former & Current, Share White House Videos on Instagram

KSHB41’s Nick Jacobs was on top of the social media coverage on June 5, reposting videos from different athlete’s Instagram accounts. The first collection of clips, from current free agent and ex-Chiefs DE Carlos Dunlap, brought some humor.

Carlos Dunlap’s White House visit with the #Chiefs per his Instagram. pic.twitter.com/BxLl58Sgen — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) June 5, 2023

“Non-Chiefs Bus,” Dunlap captioned while recording a crew meeting him outside a coach bus. The group included former offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, ex-right tackle Andrew Wylie, ex-WR/special teamer Marcus Kemp and retired QB Chad Henne.

Later, ex-wideout Mecole Hardman and ex-pass rusher Frank Clark made an appearance, as well as one current Chief — superstar defensive lineman Chris Jones.

Jacobs also screen-grabbed a few moments off Mahomes’ Instagram story, which included Henne again, wide receiver Skyy Moore, and a full panorama of the Chiefs roster that ended on Kelce.

The #Chiefs at the White House per Patrick Mahomes Instagram. pic.twitter.com/uc5Aj8NYyC — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) June 5, 2023

Finally, Jacobs sent a video from ex-WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, some of which provided a bit of a tour for viewers — both of the grounds and indoors.

Former #Chiefs WR Juju Smith-Schuster documenting his visit to the White House on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/p6RXYOdCtm — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) June 5, 2023

Smith-Schuster’s clips ended with a photograph of the nation’s 16th president, Mr. Abraham Lincoln.

President Biden Honors Chiefs’ Norma Hunt in Speech

President Biden began his speech with a joke. “I’ll have to be careful what I say today,” he noted. “I married a Philly girl… she’s a rabid Eagles fan and the way the game ended, I might be in for a rough night.”

The president eventually conceded that if Travis and Jason Kelce can be diplomatic and make it work, so can he and Jill Biden — his wife.

Later in the speech, however, President Biden got more serious, tributing Norma Hunt after her unexpected and tragic death — which was revealed on June 4.

“And we also know that we’re missing one of the most loyal Chiefs fans that there ever was, Norma Hunt, who passed away this weekend,” Biden acknowledged. “I’d like to suggest a moment of silence.”

After that moment, the president went on: “You know, Norma was known as the first lady of football. She attended every, every single Super Bowl in history, all 57. Including the past one, where her Chiefs won. And Jill and I send our condolences to the entire Hunt family including her son and current CEO of the Chiefs, Clark Hunt.”

President Biden then got a roar from the crowd after he proclaimed that the Chiefs don’t just hold the title, “they’re building a dynasty!” Any and all politics aside, it’s hard to argue with that from a KC perspective.