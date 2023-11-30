Former Chiefs All-Pro Rips ‘Mediocre’ Chargers in Trending Rant

Going into the 2023 season, many expected the Los Angeles Chargers to push the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC West crown. Not only has that not happened, but the Chargers have actually plummeted into fourth in the division at 4-7 — putting head coach Brandon Staley on the hot seat once again.

Chargers disappointment is nothing new though. The franchise often underachieves, finding torturous ways to lose on a weekly basis, and yet most would say that their record is still a major shock. But why?

Former Chiefs All-Pro right tackle Mitchell Schwartz pointed out this yearly phenomenon on November 29. “He’s good I just struggle with all the Chargers guys that get mad hype,” Schwartz ranted during a conversation about LAC safety Derwin James. “It’s a mediocre team year after year with all these talented guys who are supposed to be the kind of guys that change games, teams, seasons, franchises. Except the franchise never changes. Hard to square up.”

The back and forth with The Athletic’s Ted Nguyen stemmed from a post about Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton being “built in a lab to destroy modern offenses.” Those comments then triggered Schwartz’s criticism of James with an overall message — stop overhyping players.

In the end, Nguyen concluded that “[the Chargers] have talented players but they can’t stay on the field.” Adding: “It’s hard to argue about how good Joey Bosa is but he’s hurt ever year. Same with Mike Williams.”

Schwartz did not respond to that. His last thought on the matter was the post ending in “hard to square up.”

Can Red-Hot Broncos Challenge Chiefs in AFC West?

The Denver Broncos — not the Chargers — have been on a tear with five straight victories. They even beat the Chiefs, ending a long 16-game losing streak against them.

The midseason run has rallied the Broncos to 6-5 under new head coach Sean Payton, and the mood has changed quickly in Denver as the playoffs are now a real possibility.

Having said that, is the division out of reach?

Kansas City holds a two-win lead over the Broncos at 8-3, and the two teams evened out with one another on the season during their head-to-head matchups. Considering the Chiefs’ division and conference records (3-1 and 6-1 compared to Broncos’ 1-2 and 3-4) though, it’s unlikely that Denver is a real threat to KC in 2023.

It would take a total collapse from the Chiefs — which never typically happens under Andy Reid — and a near-perfect finish from the Broncos.

Of course, most KC fans will tell you that they have their sights set on something greater than another AFC West banner. This organization is in the business of winning Super Bowls so long as Patrick Mahomes II is at quarterback, and that’s exactly what they aim to do this winter.

Chiefs Begin December With Primetime Matchup vs. Packers

Kansas City will open up the final month of regular season football with a Sunday night matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Coming off arguably his best NFL start, Packers quarterback Jordan Love will look to keep things rolling versus a stingy Chiefs defense. On the flip side, Mahomes and rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice will look to build on their Week 12 chemistry.

One interesting note is that KC has seen Love before. Despite this being his first year as a full-time starter, the young signal-caller made his first NFL start against the Chiefs in 2021 with Aaron Rodgers out.

Love went 19-of-34 for 190 yards, a touchdown and an interception that day. His final passer rating was a 69.5, and the Packers fell to the Chiefs in a low-scoring affair at Arrowhead Stadium, 13-7.