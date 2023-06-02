Patrick Mahomes Teases New Trick Pass at Charity Event [LOOK]

Patrick Mahomes II is an athlete, plain and simple.

Mahomes participated in Kansas City’s Big Slick Celebrity Weekend 2023, which featured a charity softball game at the Kansas City Royals’ Kauffman Stadium on June 2. Needless to say, the NFL MVP was the star of the show on the baseball diamond too, with a “no-look behind the back throw” that retired actor Eric Stonestreet by about 10 feet.

Patrick Mahomes with a no-look behind the back throw to first base to get out Eric Stonestreet 👀💪 @PatrickMahomes @ericstonestreet @BigSlickKC pic.twitter.com/7hq5d8TcpW — Farzin Vousoughian (@Farzin21) June 2, 2023

Farzin Vousoughian shared the viral video on Twitter, which gained even more publicity after Mahomes quote tweeted it. “Football game next!!!” The Kansas City Chiefs superstar teased, although you never know with the QB known as both “Showtime” and “Magic Man.”

Here’s another angle, courtesy of KMBC’s Peyton Headlee.

Mahomes with a BEHIND THE BACK THROW to get Eric Stonestreet out at first…. WOW @kmbc pic.twitter.com/ZIE6QQm7zi — Peyton Headlee KMBC (@PeytonKMBC) June 2, 2023

Patrick Mahomes Practices Behind-the-Back Trick Play at Chiefs OTAs

On May 25, the Chiefs social media team shared a similar no-look behind-the-back flick from Organized Team Activities (OTAs) that resembled Mahomes’ softball move.

Our magician working on some new spells 🪄 @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/XNguXKtgz1 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 25, 2023

Now, head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy would really have to trust their signal-caller to dial up this one in an actual game, but Mahomes used his softball appearance to show he’s willing and able in front of the masses.

Big Slick may not provide the same intensity and pressure as an NFL outing, but it was a public game in front of patrons. That, in itself, is extremely impressive.