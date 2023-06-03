Patrick Mahomes Goes Viral for Hilarious Observation on AFC QBs

It feels like yesterday that Kansas City Chiefs MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes II first entered the league, taking the NFL by storm.
Now, six years later, future Hall of Famers like Tom Brady and Drew Brees have retired and Mahomes is looked at as one of the veteran signal-callers of the next generation. If you’ve been a fan of the Texas Tech gunslinger since the beginning, it’s almost hard to believe, and it appears Mahomes is having a hard time himself.
“Dang i got old quick 🤣🤣🤣,” Mahomes joked on Twitter on June 3 after quoting a graphic from “Sunday Night Football on NBC.” The social media engagement listed the years of experience of every AFC quarterback that is projected to start in 2023 — with the exception of Will Levis over Ryan Tannehill in Tennessee.
The results exposed Mahomes as one of the top-five longest NFL-tenured starting QBs in the conference behind Aaron Rodgers (New York Jets), Russell Wilson (Denver Broncos), Jimmy Garoppolo (Las Vegas Raiders) and Tannehill (assuming he wins the Titans job). Deshaun Watson was also tied with the Chiefs superstar, although the Cleveland Browns starter missed a full season in 2021.
AFC Quarterbacks Sorted by Age & Experience in 2023
It really is remarkable how young the AFC conference has become over the past few years, outside of recent blockbuster trades like Rodgers and Wilson. Here is the current list of starters, sorted by age (at the start of 2023 season):
- Rodgers, Jets: 39 (years old), 19th season.
- Tannehill, Titans: 35 in July, 11th season.
- Wilson, Broncos: 34, 12th season.
- Garoppolo, Raiders: 31, 10th season.
- Watson, Browns: 27, 6th season (seven years).
- Mahomes, Chiefs: 27, 7th season.
- Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: 27, 6th season.
- Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals: 26, 4th season.
- Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: 26, 6th season.
- Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins: 25, 4th season.
- Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers: 25, 4th season.
- Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Steelers: 25 in June, 2nd season.
- Mac Jones, New England Patriots: 24, 3rd season.
- Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars: 23, 3rd season.
- C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans: 21, 1st season.
- Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts: Just turned 21, 1st season.
As you can see, Mahomes’ assertion is correct. He has gotten old quickly, but it’s no fault of his own as the rest of the AFC has systematically replaced their quarterback in search of a new franchise talent at the position.