Patrick Mahomes Goes Viral for Hilarious Observation on AFC QBs

It feels like yesterday that Kansas City Chiefs MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes II first entered the league, taking the NFL by storm.

Now, six years later, future Hall of Famers like Tom Brady and Drew Brees have retired and Mahomes is looked at as one of the veteran signal-callers of the next generation. If you’ve been a fan of the Texas Tech gunslinger since the beginning, it’s almost hard to believe, and it appears Mahomes is having a hard time himself.

Dang i got old quick 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/FlqfP4H8Qr — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) June 3, 2023

“Dang i got old quick 🤣🤣🤣,” Mahomes joked on Twitter on June 3 after quoting a graphic from “Sunday Night Football on NBC.” The social media engagement listed the years of experience of every AFC quarterback that is projected to start in 2023 — with the exception of Will Levis over Ryan Tannehill in Tennessee.

The results exposed Mahomes as one of the top-five longest NFL-tenured starting QBs in the conference behind Aaron Rodgers (New York Jets), Russell Wilson (Denver Broncos), Jimmy Garoppolo (Las Vegas Raiders) and Tannehill (assuming he wins the Titans job). Deshaun Watson was also tied with the Chiefs superstar, although the Cleveland Browns starter missed a full season in 2021.

AFC Quarterbacks Sorted by Age & Experience in 2023

It really is remarkable how young the AFC conference has become over the past few years, outside of recent blockbuster trades like Rodgers and Wilson. Here is the current list of starters, sorted by age (at the start of 2023 season):

As you can see, Mahomes’ assertion is correct. He has gotten old quickly, but it’s no fault of his own as the rest of the AFC has systematically replaced their quarterback in search of a new franchise talent at the position.