Chiefs Reveal Rookie Jersey Numbers of 7 Draft Picks

As the Kansas City Chiefs’ rookie minicamp got underway on May 6, the organization revealed the new jersey numbers for all seven members of the 2023 draft class.

The Chiefs social media team dropped them all at once, and here’s how they stack up:

Rookies by the numbers 💯 pic.twitter.com/NTD9lXxp9Q — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 6, 2023

Chiefs’ Rashee Rice Takes QB Number, Felix Anudike-Uzomah & Keondre Coburn Go Big

Looking at these jersey selections, we have to remember that the rules have changed. Skill position players are allowed to wear single-digit numbers now and Rice has chosen to do just that at wide receiver.

According to 810 WHB radio, the most famous Chief to ever don the No. 4 jersey was quarterback Steve Fuller from 1979 to 1982. “[The] first-round pick started as a rookie. Played 52 games, starting 31,” they said describing Fuller.

Most recently, backup QB Chad Henne wore Rice’s new number.

As for the first-round pass rusher, Anudike-Uzomah’s No. 97 was tied to defensive tackle Dan Saleaumua by 810 WHB radio. “Best ball-hawking DT ever,” they described him. “Played 125 games for the Chiefs and recovered 17 fumbles, just two fewer than Derrick Thomas.” Saleaumua played in KC from 1989 through 1996 and made the Pro Bowl once.

Fellow D-lineman Coburn went upper 90’s as well, going with the fearsome No. 99. D-end Mike Bell rocked this double-nine from 1979 through 1985 and again from 1987 through 1991. He “played 135 games for the Chiefs, logging 40 sacks.”

810 WHB radio also noted defensive linemen Wilbur Young and Vaughn Booker as honorable mentions.

The others fell somewhere in between, with the two rookie defensive backs both choosing popular running back jerseys in Chiefs history and Morris in the 60’s. Thompson, another pass rusher, chose No. 53.

Here were Kansas City’s best at each of those numbers according to the same 810 WHB radio list: