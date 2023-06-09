KC Insider Calls Chiefs UDFA ‘a Good Bet’ to Make Roster

Organized Team Activities (OTAs) typically provide a great chance for NFL teams and fans to get their first look at the new rookie class. That’s no different for the Kansas City Chiefs and head coach Andy Reid — who puts a lot of emphasis on this learning period.

In 2023, one undrafted free agent rookie has caught attention quickly due to his versatility on offense and special teams. “[RB Deneric] Prince continued to impress a week after ST coordinator Dave Toub said he likes him as a [kick returner],” Arrowhead Pride media insider Pete Sweeney relayed on June 8, “a good sign he’ll make the club. At 6’0” he rose up to high-point two balls on the day, first over CB Joshua Williams from [Patrick] Mahomes in 7s — and later in 11s for a TD from Shane Buechele.”

On June 9, Sweeney followed up on that tweet with an article, labeling the UDFA running back “a good bet” to make the Week 1 roster this season. “Prince will have to grow in the pass protection department,” Sweeney noted within. “But with the Chiefs so high on his size, strength and return ability — and having kept four backs at last year’s deadline — he will likely be afforded that opportunity as a member of Kansas City’s initial 53-man roster.”

Chiefs HC Andy Reid Talks Up UDFA RB Deneric Prince as Pass-Catcher

Coach Reid spoke to the Kansas City media on June 8, and he was asked about Prince’s early emergence as a pass-catching RB at OTAs.

“He’s got really good hands and it looked like he caught one right when [general manager Brett] Veach was there, in the end zone, right in front of you guys,” Big Red replied. “He’s done a nice job. Again, that’s part of the game [for a running back].”

Reid did add the other part it is running the ball, “which we’re not doing [yet], except versus air.” The Chiefs HC concluded: “We’ll have to see how all of that goes once we get there, but he’s a sharp kid, he’s got skill — looks like. He’s big and can run and has good feel for things right now.”

As Sweeney mentioned, special teams coordinator Dave Toub also praised Prince as a candidate to replace starting RB Isiah Pacheco as the primary kick returner on June 1.

“[Prince] didn’t [return] in college, but he’s showing traits right now that he reminds me so much of Knile [Davis] that it’s kind of scary,” Toub voiced, “and you know, Knile was pretty good for us. As he went on, obviously the touchdowns. And so, I see him in that role.”

With Pacheco recovering from offseason surgeries heading into training camp, the Chiefs may need to find some extra depth at running back this summer. As of now, it appears Prince has the clear leg up on La’Mical Perine and Jerrion Ealy for that RB4/returner role.

Chiefs WR Skyy Moore Was at His Best on June 8

In terms of year two leaps, the Chiefs are putting a lot of faith in 2022 second rounder Skyy Moore in 2023. According to Sweeney, the nifty route-runner had his “best of 3 [media] looks” on June 8.

“This was the best of 3 looks at Moore, who drew a compliment from Reid during drills early & went on to catch 4 passes during team per. throughout the practice,” the Arrowhead Pride reporter informed on Twitter. “During 7-on-7, Moore created separation against CB Dicaprio Bootle up the seam for a nice grab from Mahomes in stride.”

Reid had this to say on Moore’s progress during the spring:

“Skyy’s worked real hard this offseason. He looks like he’s on the same page with Patrick. He’s doing a nice job. Again, in these camps he’s been doing a real nice job. Let’s keep on advancing as we go, and he’ll do that cause he’s wired right to do that.”

Moore should slot in alongside Kadarius Toney, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and rookie Rashee Rice as one of Mahomes’ top wide receiver targets in 2023.