6-Foot-5 Blocker Pegged as Chiefs’ Potential ‘Long-Term Solution’ at Left Tackle

Most writers and analysts have the Kansas City Chiefs selecting a wide receiver in round one of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Considering the depth at the WR position in this year’s draft, however, could it end up being more prudent to target a shallow left tackle market at pick No. 32? Bleacher Report’s NFL scouting department went that route during an April 1 mock draft, sending BYU’s Kingsley Suamataia to the Chiefs as a potential Donovan Smith replacement.

“The Kansas City Chiefs should strive to find a long-term solution at left tackle,” Bleacher Report recommended, detailing a recent history that’s included Orlando Brown Jr. and Smith as Patrick Mahomes’ latest blindside blockers since Eric Fisher.

“BYU’s Kingsley Suamataia gives the Chiefs a long-term solution for the first time since Eric Fisher left the squad four years ago,” the group of scouting experts continued, describing the 6-foot-5 prospect as a “very young blocker with unrefined, wild technique that saps some of his physical gifts.”

Despite those concerns about his consistency and NFL readiness, B/R added that “[Suamataia] is no doubt gifted with starter-level traits, and the Chiefs have one of the best line coaches in the NFL in Andy Heck to get the most out of him.”

Kingsley Suamataia Has Massive Potential at 21 Years Old

There’s a lot to like when it comes to Suamataia. First off, he’s a BYU alum, and Chiefs Kingdom knows how head coach Andy Reid feels about his former alma mater.

More importantly, Suamataia is a former “5-star tackle recruit” and team captain who is just 21 years of age. He also has that NFL bloodline — being a cousin of Detroit Lions OT Penei Sewell — and build.

“Thick, strapping build with evenly dispersed weight throughout his frame, good arm length and big hands,” Bleacher Report’s Brandon Thorn scouted ahead of the offseason.

“Overall, Suamataia has the physical tools of a starting tackle with an unrefined skill set that is built on flashes rather than proven consistency,” Thorn summarized at the time. “But he’ll be only 21 when he gets drafted, and he has the runway to add polish to his game and bridge that gap within his first contract in an RPO/play-action based system that can help bring him along slowly.”

Alternatively, NFL Network draft expert Lance Zierlein did warn that “Suamataia could struggle to handle NFL edge speed in pass protection,” but also stated that “he can redirect and mirror counters when he’s postured up and appears capable of dealing with bull rushers.”

With just 10 starts at left tackle in college, there will be questions of whether or not Suamataia is too raw an LT prospect, similar to 2023 draft pick Wanya Morris. The ladder struggled on the left side as a rookie.

Chiefs Must Not Minimize LT Position for Several Reasons

Finding Mahomes’ left tackle of the future should be a major priority for the Kansas City front office in this year’s draft. Obviously, you want to protect the investment that you’ve made in your two-time MVP quarterback as he gets older, but that’s not the only reason to figure this role out moving forward.

“The Chiefs’ line is built from the inside-out with one of the best interior trios in football,” Thorn noted within the mock draft, “but center Creed Humphrey and right guard Trey Smith are due for extensions soon that will likely be top-of-the-market deals.”

Considering KC also spent big money on right tackle Jawaan Taylor in 2023, they are unlikely to have the necessary funds available for a quality blindside blocker in free agency. And continued band-aids and stopgaps like Smith come with risk.

On April 4, Arrowhead Addict’s Matt Conner pointed out that the Chiefs are due when it comes to spending a premium draft pick at offensive tackle.

“No team in the NFL has gone longer without taking an offensive tackle in the first or second round than the Chiefs,” Conner relayed, adding that “the last time the Chiefs selected an OT in the first two rounds of the draft was back when they used the first overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft on Central Michigan’s Eric Fisher.”

Of course, KC did trade their 2021 first rounder as part of a package for Brown, but aside from that, they’ve filled the position with a collection of veteran free agents and mid-round prospects.

“Along with shaky tackle play in 2023, the cracks in an otherwise strength of the offense are starting to form, putting the O-line at the forefront this draft cycle,” Thorn concluded with Bleacher Report. Perhaps, it’s time.