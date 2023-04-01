Chiefs Host Popular High-End WR Talent: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs are keeping their options open at wide receiver — and one potential way they can target the position is in round one of the NFL Draft.

Going off that theory, the KC front office reportedly plans to bring in TCU wideout Quentin Johnston for a top-30 prospect visit sometime before the draft — per NFL insider Aaron Wilson. The reporter added that Johnston will also meet with the Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens.

After seeing this piece of news from Wilson, Chiefs Digest insider Matt Derrick shared: “Fun note: Chiefs played on Monday night Oct. 10, media and team staff were in the facility on Saturday during the Kansas-TCU game. Quentin Johnston went off for 14 catches, 206 yards and a TD. Everybody in the front office was upstairs watching that game until the end.”

It appears general manager Brett Veach and his staff have had their eye on Johnston for some time.

Scouting TCU’s Quentin Johnston After News of Chiefs Top-30 Visit

We’ve talked about Johnston before after a draft rumor that Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba could be the only wide receiver selected before the Chiefs are on the clock at pick No. 31. Now, this was considered a “bold prediction” by draft analyst Jeff Risdon of USA Today’s Draft Wire, but either way, Johnston appears to be on KC’s initial radar.

Having said that, would Veach have to trade up to get him?

Johnston is a physical 6-foot-3 deep threat that ran a 4.46-second 40-yard dash at the Combine according to Wilson. That gives him NFL size and speed right off the bat.

NFL Network draft expert Lance Zierlein concurred, scouting: “Height-weight-speed prospect with the physical traits and upside that might have teams willing to overlook some of his inconsistencies on tape. Johnston is a long-striding vertical threat who can open up and separate when allowed to keep his feet moving in space. His elevation and catch radius create an expansive target area down the field, but his overall success rate on contested catches is way lower than it should be for a receiver of his size.”

Zierlein concluded that Johnston profiles as more of a WR2 that could benefit from an accurate deep-ball quarterback, but that’s really all the Chiefs need right now. Travis Kelce is the number one pass-catcher in this offense and Kadarius Toney has potential as a “WR1” for those not counting the tight end.

All head coach Andy Reid needs is a proper No. 2 option, and Johnston could compete with veteran Marquez Valdes-Scantling for that role. Plus, is there a more accurate deep-ball passer than Patrick Mahomes II?

Quentin Johnston Could Be Pipe Dream at No. 31 Overall

Despite Risdon’s prediction, it’s hard to see a talent like Johnston falling to the Chiefs in this new offensive league reliant on wide receivers.

NFL Draft Buzz actually has the TCU product as their top-ranked wideout over Smith-Njigba. They reasoned: “Johnston has pretty much perfect measurables, standing 6-[3] and weighing in at just over 210 lbs with legit 4.4 speed. He is currently one of the top WR prospects in the 2023 class although thus far hasn’t been as productive as you would have hoped given his athletic profile. Teams will view him as by no means a sure thing but it’s unlikely he’ll make it past pick 20 in the 2023 NFL Draft.”

Veach traded up for cornerback Trent McDuffie last April. Would he consider doing so again for a player like Johnston? The Chiefs do have 10 draft picks to work with in 2023, so it’s certainly possible two-to-four are spent on one prospect if it’s someone the organization truly covets.