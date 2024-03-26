Chiefs Warned to Avoid 6-Foot-3 WR Prospect in NFL Draft

After signing Marquise “Hollywood” Brown in free agency, the Kansas City Chiefs will likely feel as though they have more freedom in the NFL draft.

Before the addition, it felt like 95% of mock drafts had the Chiefs selecting a wide receiver round one, if not more. Even now, pass-catcher remains a priority long-term with Brown only signing a one-year deal and KC cutting ties with Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

On March 24, Chiefs Digest insider Matt Derrick and KSHB41 counterpart Nick Jacobs detailed the first-round WR options that could be on the table for Kansas City — via their joint podcast “41 is the Mic.” Jacobs handled most of the scouting reports during the discussion, and there was one prospect that he seemed particularly wary of.

“Keon Coleman,” Jacobs began. “He’s got great size, but I just don’t see a guy that really is going to fit the Chiefs’ scheme overall.”

“I understand [that] for his size, he had some athletic abilities, some cool leaps… things of that nature,” the KC expert went on, “[but] when I see a wide receiver that’s a bigger body style, they’ve gotta be really explosive. They’ve gotta be really athletic — good lateral quickness and stuff like that — to work in the Chiefs’ scheme. With the timing routes the Chiefs have and how they go about everything.”

Jacobs reminded viewers that the risk of targeting a physical pass-catcher is ending up with another Kelvin Benjamin.

“With Keon Coleman, I see those stiff hips. I see that slowness coming off the line. That may work in other schemes but with the Chiefs scheme, with timing-base and how they need them to be precise on their routes, how they need them to explode in their routes… I just didn’t see something that’s going to work for them,” Jacobs concluded honestly.

Chiefs Have Been Connected to Keon Coleman by Analysts

To be fair, Jacobs did highlight Coleman’s strength and willingness as a blocker, as well as his potential inside the right system. “Doesn’t mean he can’t be a good receiver in the NFL,” the KC insider acknowledged, he just doesn’t like him as a fit for the Chiefs.

Ironically, NFL analysts have suggested Coleman as a candidate for Kansas City this offseason. One prediction even had the Chiefs trading up to secure the 6-foot-3 playmaker.

That’s not to say Jacobs can’t be wrong about this, but the popular KC film analyst does know this football franchise better than most.

For those still intrigued by Coleman, NFL Network scouting expert Lance Zierlein likened him to Atlanta Falcons wideout Drake London during his pre-draft report.

“Above-the-rim artist with circus catches resembling a scene from the tents of Cirque du Soleil,” Zierlein enticed. Continuing: “Coleman has excellent size and ball skills. He’s not sudden and doesn’t have great speed, so beating press and creating breathing room against tight man coverages will depend on his ability to improve as a route-runner.”

The long-time draft analyst went on to praise Coleman’s jump-ball ability, “soft hands” and strength. However, he pointed out that the youngster can “play with a little more aggression in claiming his deep-ball space and getting after it as a run blocker.”

Zierlein sees him as a possible WR2 or a “big slot receiver” and “red zone specialist.”

Nick Jacobs Highlighted Xavier Worthy, Ladd McConkey & Ricky Pearsall as Potential Chiefs Targets

Jacobs went one-by-one, hitting on each wide receiver prospect worthy of a first-round selection in 2024.

Although he appeared impressed by LSU’s Brian Thomas Jr., he did not foresee him or any of the big three falling anywhere close to KC. Jacobs was also iffy on Adonai Mitchell as a scheme fit for the Chiefs.

“I don’t know, Chiefs-wise, if it’s going to definitively work,” he said of Mitchell. “He’s just a little tick off athletically from what I think that they prefer.”

Having said that, Jacobs didn’t want to rule out Mitchell as he did Coleman. The more favorable system fits — according to the KSHB41 analyst — were the athletic and dynamic route-runners. Those wide receivers were speed demon Xavier Worthy, the shifty Ladd McConkey and draft riser Ricky Pearsall.

Jacobs called Worthy the “most athletic” WR in the entire class. “He jumps off the tape,” the KC expert hyped. To no surprise, the Texas Longhorn has earned a few Tyreek Hill comps because of his speed.

Later, Jacobs described McConkey as “right behind [Worthy]” in his ranks. “He covers 10 yards so quickly, McConkey is so explosive out of his release, his start-and-stop is what separates him from a lot of wide receivers,” Jacobs scouted. He also praised the Georgia slot specialist’s yards after the catch ability.

Earlier this offseason, McConkey was labeled as the “best case scenario” for Kansas City in the draft by Pro Football Focus’ Dalton Wasserman.

In round two, Jacobs also loved Pearsall as another slot option that’s similar to McConkey. Pearsall broke out with the Florida Gators over the past two seasons before turning heads during Senior Bowl week.