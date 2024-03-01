Key Chiefs Backup Looking for ‘Full-Time’ Starting Job in Free Agency

The Kansas City Chiefs could be losing an important backup in NFL free agency.

The versatile Nick Allegretti — KC’s first man up at both center and guard behind the starting trio — joined NFL Network’s Good Morning Football on March 1, and the interior offensive lineman spoke pretty candidly about his future.

“We’re figuring that out as we go,” Allegretti told the GMFB crew after being asked about his status as an unrestricted free agent. “I’m obviously allowed to talk to the Chiefs right now, and then the tampering window is coming up.”

“But it’ll be interesting,” the veteran blocker continued. “It’ll be a tough couple of weeks trying to make that decision because obviously, I love Kansas City, but I’m definitely looking for a place to go start — make my name as a full-time starter.”

The honest admission from Allegretti appears to be pretty straightforward. If he gets a starting offer in free agency, he’s taking it.

Obviously, the Chiefs cannot match that ask considering their IOL unit is one of the best in football with Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith lining up left to right.

“The best thing about football for me as an offensive lineman is the option and the availability to go lead a group of men,” Allegretti went on to explain. “That’s one of my favorite parts about football, and the best way to do that is to be a starter, day one.”

“That’s the opportunity that I’m looking for,” he concluded. “I want to go to an organization and have an impact as a player, but [also] have an impact in that locker room as a leader.”

Chiefs OL Nick Allegretti Is Coming off Torn UCL

Unfortunately for Allegretti, his starter bid could be impacted by the torn UCL that he suffered during the 2024 Super Bowl.

“#Chiefs guard Nick Allegretti, who started Super Bowl LVIII in place All-Pro Joe Thuney, played all 79 snaps despite suffering a torn UCL in his elbow in the second quarter, per source,” NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero revealed on February 13.

While discussing the injury on The Jim Rome Show on February 16, Allegretti noted that he “immediately knew” something was wrong when he heard a pop in his elbow.

“Fortunately, we had the two-minute warning, and I had a couple seconds to gather myself, figure out that my arm still bent, and I was able to go,” he recalled, filling in for Thuney at left guard. “It was a tough situation but fortunately enough, I was able to still play.”

Allegretti also told Rome that the pain level was about a “six or seven” on a scale of 10 when the injury first occurred, and a five after the training staff worked their magic and placed a brace around the elbow at halftime.

“It was one of those things [where] I could confidently use the arm knowing that most likely, the UCL was already gone, so I wasn’t going to tear it any worse,” the three-time Super Bowl champ acknowledged. “So, if I could deal with the pain, I could play.”

It’s unclear if Allegretti’s elbow recovery will cost him any money in free agency, but his performance will always be remembered by Chiefs Kingdom as a true warrior’s effort against the San Francisco 49ers.

Chiefs Kingdom Tips Cap to Nick Allegretti

After news of his potential departure began trending on social media, fans took to X to send off Allegretti.

“It sounds as if we have seen the last of Nick Allegretti in a Chiefs uniform,” one member of the KC community voiced. “And if in fact that is the case, he leaves the Chiefs not only as a 3-time Super Bowl champion, but a starting LG in SB LVIII who fought through a torn UCL. Thank you for everything, @Gretti_53.”

“Nick Allegretti has earned a starting job for someone if he wants it,” another fan posted. “Toughness, big game experience. I hope the Chiefs can keep him but man go get the bag from someone if you can.”

Finally, a third popular comment read: “Sounds like the Super Bowl may have been his last game as a Chief. If so, it’s been a hell of a ride for one of my favorite Italian Chiefs of all time.”