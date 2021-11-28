Reactions Pour in After Death of Chiefs Legend Curley Culp

On November 16, 2021, Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Oilers Hall of Famer Curley Culp announced that he was in the midst of a battle with stage four pancreatic cancer.

He had tweeted: “To my followers, family and friends I have stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Do donate to your local cancer organizations so this dreaded disease is eradicated. Love life, family and friends. 🙏 pray to God for all physical and spiritual healing. Love, Curley Culp HOF#13.”

Unfortunately, Culp surrendered to the deadly disease on November 27, 2021.

We’ll Miss You, Curley

Collette Bloom Culp, the wife of Curley Culp, revealed the tragic news on her husband’s personal Twitter account.

On behalf of our family and with a broken heart, I announce the passing of my husband, Curley Culp early this morning. We respectfully ask for privacy at this time.

Collette Bloom Culp

This account is now closed. — Curley Culp (@CurleyCulp) November 27, 2021

“On behalf of our family and with a broken heart, I announce the passing of my husband, Curley Culp early this morning. We respectfully ask for privacy at this time. Collette Bloom Culp,” she wrote.

Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt released an official statement later in the afternoon. It read:

I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Pro Football Hall of Famer Curley Culp. Curley represented the franchise with honor and respect both on and off the field. He was known as a fierce competitor and a difference maker who commanded a great deal of respect. His legacy will forever be remembered by Chiefs Kingdom. Our prayers are with his family at this time.

Sports anchor Aaron Ladd also quoted Hunt, stating: “He was known as a fierce competitor and a difference-maker who commanded a great deal of respect. His legacy will forever be remembered by Chiefs Kingdom.”

#Chiefs Clark Hunt on Curley Culp: “He was known as a fierce competitor and a difference maker who commanded a great deal of respect. His legacy will forever be remembered by Chiefs Kingdom.” — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) November 27, 2021

NFL Community Remembers Culp

Reactions immediately poured in for the beloved ex-NFL star. Fellow Hall of Famer Warren Sapp was one of the first to send his regards. “Gonna miss my man!!” He said, including a photograph of himself next to Culp, wearing their matching gold jackets.

Gonna miss my man!! pic.twitter.com/Tnz1Yzdjv1 — Warren Sapp (@WarrenSapp) November 27, 2021

Coach Zeke Jones of the Arizona State wrestling program — Culp’s alma mater — also paid his respects to the former NCAA champion. “Rest in peace my friend. The Sun Devil Wrestling nation mourns your [loss] today. We always celebrate your history as one of the all-time greats,” he wrote.

Sun Devil Wrestling’s official Twitter account added, “thinking of you tonight,” with a heart and a photo of his jersey hanging from the rafters.

Columnist Kent Somers also informed the public: “ASU plans to have a moment of silence before today’s game vs. Arizona to honor Hall of Famer Curley Culp, who died this morning of cancer. One of the greatest athletes in state history. Born and raised in Yuma.”

Sportscaster Matt Musil relayed different quotes from former teammates and colleagues throughout the day. One from Hall of Fame defensive end Elvin Bethea read: “I last talked with him Wednesday. As a player, he always took care of business in the middle. When we played together on those Oilers teams, they were my best years in the NFL.”

More reaction from one of @CurleyCulp Curley's former teammates. #HOF Def End Elvin Bethea says, ''I last talked with him Wednesday. As a player, he always took care of business in the middle. When we played together on those Oilers teams, they were my best years in the NFL." https://t.co/NPYrlBa0fU — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) November 27, 2021

Oilers position coach at the time, Wade Phillips, also called Culp “one of the most physical players to ever play the game and the best nose guard ever to play in the NFL,” adding that “he will be missed.”

Another Hall of Famer, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Andre Reed shared his memories of Culp too. “#CurleyCulp you are [one] of greatest linebackers EVER. No one can Google your sense of humor. At Manning HOF party laughing/joking & you being a big bro to me in #Canton, are memories I’ll hold on to. Rest in heaven,” Reed said with a video of Culp’s accomplishments.

#CurleyCulp you are 1 of greatest linebackers https://t.co/6HXWsg3CAw one can Google your sense of https://t.co/i2ZlfMHoXd Manning HOFparty laughing/joking &you being a big bro to me in #Canton,are memories I’ll hold on to.

Rest in heaven @ASUFootball @NFLLegends @ProFootballHOF pic.twitter.com/1NATvtY5vl — Andre Reed (@Andre_Reed83) November 27, 2021

Fans also showed their support. A member of Chiefs Kingdom named Travis Culp (no relation) commented: “Rest in Peace, Uncle Curley. I’m sorry your fight couldn’t last longer. But you won, no matter the outcome. God speed.”

Rest in Peace, Uncle Curley. I'm sorry your fight couldn't last longer. But you won, no matter the outcome. God speed. — Travis Culp (@culpie02) November 27, 2021

KC Joyner also tributed the role model, noting: “Had a chance to interview Curley Culp a few years ago for a college wrestling article for ESPN. He had a passion for that sport and was friendly and accessible. The world lost a classy person today.”

As did the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which provided a brief history of Culp’s NFL tenure, adding the words “Hall of Fame Forever” with his picture.

Hall of Famer Curley Culp passed away today at the age of 75. Enshrined into the Hall of Fame in 2013, Culp played 14 seasons of professional football w/ the @Chiefs (1968-1974), the Houston Oilers (1974-1980) and the @Lions (1980-81). 📰 : https://t.co/R0FZ0bpWI4#HOFForever pic.twitter.com/KqoNr1wBMQ — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) November 27, 2021

With so many friends, teammates and fans taking to social media to honor the NFL great, please feel free to join us in remembering Curley Culp by sharing your memories of the Chiefs legend. Rest in peace, Curley.