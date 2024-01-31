Ex-NFL GM Says Chiefs ‘Might’ Make Sense for Erratic QB Talent via Trade

When you have a superstar of Patrick Mahomes’ caliber at the quarterback position, you don’t spend much time worrying about the backup. That’s an NFL general manager’s job — to prepare for the worst — and former Seattle Seahawks, New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins GM Randy Mueller understands that concept better than most.

During an exclusive interview with Heavy on Jets reporter Paul Esden Jr. on January 10, Mueller discussed a few potential backup landing spots for former No. 2 overall pick and current New York Jets QB Zach Wilson in 2024. The Kansas City Chiefs were among them.

Former #NFL GM @RandyMueller_ believes the 'ship has sailed' for both the #Jets & QB Zach Wilson. 'I do think there will be a market for him. Not necessarily as a starter, but I think there will be several teams that inquire & kick the tires.

“I think, ideally, if [Wilson] could go somewhere with a veteran, established guy, and sit and learn — and it’s a legitimate offense that he can learn and a legitimate offensive coach and scheme — I think there will be a few landing spots, I really do,” Mueller told Esden.

“There [are] enough veteran quarterbacks in backup positions that are up in the air going forward that [Wilson] might make some sense [to replace],” the ex-NFL executive added, noting that the Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams and Seahawks stand out as a few teams that he could see targeting the former BYU product.

“I think the Chiefs might make some sense,” Mueller reiterated later, concluding that there are “always” opportunities for backup quarterback jobs around the NFL every offseason.

Chiefs Typically Prefer Veteran Backups, Although Andy Reid Did Praise Zach Wilson After Week 4

People often forget the origin of the long-time backup QBs of the league. Beloved KC No. 2 Chad Henne was a former second-round selection and 53-game starter before joining the Chiefs, and current backup Blaine Gabbert was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2011 draft.

At just 25 years old next August, Wilson’s career is far from over. Having said that, the dazzling arm talent will need to prove he can play with more consistency, and who better to teach him than Andy Reid?

It’s not the first time Wilson has been connected to KC by people outside the organization. NFL TV host and broadcaster Paul Burmeister (of The 33rd Team) suggested the Chiefs as a “rehabilitation” spot for the first rounder in December of 2022, and former Jets and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Boomer Esiason recently predicted that “[Wilson’s] gonna end up in Kansas City with Andy Reid” — on WFAN’s Boomer & Gio in New York City.

The following links between the Chiefs organization and Wilson could be the reason.

For starters, Coach Reid is a BYU alum that has a great respect for their program. The Chiefs HC spoke very highly of Wilson after the youngster went toe-to-toe with Mahomes on Sunday Night Football on October 2, expressing that he was “on fire” and that he was “proud of him for [playing like] that” on national television.

Later in the postgame Q&A, Reid said the following on Wilson: “Well, we know he’s a good athlete, he’s got a big arm — so listen, we know that he’s got the talent. He’s a young guy, and it’s hard to have patience in New York, I know that.”

Yes, Kansas City typically prefers a veteran backup, but it’s hard to ignore these types of quotes from Big Red.

Blaine Gabbert’s Free Agent Status & Shane Buechele Departure Could Create Backup QB Need

Aside from Reid’s praise and the fact that Wilson played one of the best games of his professional career against the Chiefs, there are a few other clues that the Jets cast-off is a potential fit for KC.

One, general manager Brett Veach loves taking flyers on high-end draft talent. We’ve seen him do so with countless prospects from current wide receiver Kadarius Toney to recent cornerbacks Mike Hughes and Deandre Baker.

Secondly, Kansas City lost Shane Buechele as their long-term developmental QB behind Mahomes. Wilson would presumably compete with Chris Oladokun for the role.

Third, Gabbert needs to be re-signed in March. And finally, a quiet role in KC behind one of the steadiest starters in football feels like an ideal location for a Utah native looking for less attention as he reboots.

What Might It Cost for Chiefs to Trade for Zach Wilson?

Mueller suggested a fifth-round pick as a possible trade return for Wilson, while uSTADIUM reported a “day 3 pick or a swap of mid-rounders” on January 29.

“According to a source, the Jets are expected to have multiple teams inquire about QB Zach Wilson once the offseason kicks off,” uSTADIUM informed. “Wilson and the Jets have agreed it is best to split up this offseason and the team will look to find the best situation for the former #2 overall pick.”

If the Chiefs were actually going to attempt this, they’d probably insist that Wilson agrees to a short-term extension as part of the deal. No reason to waste draft capital on a 2025 free agent.

Aside from that small caveat, Kansas City does line up as a potential fit for Wilson. Upon entering the league, the erratic talent was often compared to Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers because of his unique arm angles on throws and his ability to create.

He hasn’t turned out to be a third as good as either to this point, but it wouldn’t be the first time the Chiefs trusted their coaching staff to fix a prospect that has been discarded by others.