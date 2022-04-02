Analyst Connects Chiefs to Polarizing Backup QB to Patrick Mahomes

Earlier today on April 2, 2022, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback-turned-civil rights activist Colin Kaepernick held a public workout during the halftime period of Michigan University’s “Maize & Blue spring game.”

Looking forward to today’s @UMichFootball Maize and Blue Spring Game. Thank you to the team and @CoachJim4UM for having me as honorary captain. Excited to be here with the team and get some throws in at halftime! Tune in! — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) April 2, 2022

Kaepernick was appreciative of ex-head coach Jim Harbaugh and Michigan for both allowing him to throw during the break and naming him an honorary team captain for the outing. According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, the controversial figure is “open to accepting” a backup quarterback role in 2022 “if that’s what it takes” to make his long-awaited NFL return.

If the comeback does occur, one NFL analyst believes the Kansas City Chiefs are the top landing spot for Kaepernick.

Mahomes ‘Would Likely Embrace’ Kaepernick

CBS NFL analyst Cody Benjamin speculated on potential NFL fits for Kaepernick and settled on Kansas City as the number one destination. He reasoned:

If any team is open to adding weapons of all kinds, it’s them. Andy Reid isn’t shy about offering opportunities for comeback stories, Patrick Mahomes would likely embrace the chance to work alongside him, and Chad Henne could still stick as the more conventional pocket-passing backup. Receiver Daurice Fountain was recently spotted running routes for Kaepernick, and it’s not hard to envision Eric Bieniemy using the QB in some of Kansas City’s trick-play formations.

There has been no public link between the Chiefs franchise and Kaepernick, although Benjamin’s explanation is sound. Mahomes joined in an NFL video campaign to support the Black Lives Matter movement after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Coach Reid has also been outspoken in favor of fair hiring practices for minority coaching candidates. His long-time offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy was even featured in the Brian Flores lawsuit against the NFL and three organizations.

Although the Chiefs currently have two capable backups in Chad Henne and Shane Buechele, Kaepernick might offer a strong combination of the pair — experience and athleticism/talent. The Big Ten Network shared an impressive final throw from the Michigan passing session on Twitter.

Seahawks Still Favorites to Land ‘Kap’

Despite all of these factors, the current favorite to sign Kaepernick is probably the number two team on Benjamin’s list — the Seattle Seahawks. Rumors began swirling around Seattle after the Russell Wilson blockbuster created a vacancy and the QB flew to Washington to work out with current Seahawks wide receiver Aaron Fuller.

Kaepernick has also thrown to veteran Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett and his brother. After their workout, Lockett tweeted publicly: “Yessir!! That man Kap is ready!!”

Here’s a few clips from yesterday’s workout with @TDLockett12 and his brother Sterling Lockett. The full workout is available at this link https://t.co/7ZhvTeDqZU. We are back at it today with @Footwork_King2 and his guys on ig live later today. pic.twitter.com/BLrs0hJLrB — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) March 15, 2022

Kaepernick confirmed that he has spoken with Seahawks HC Pete Carroll and GM John Schneider, adding that he remains “hopeful” that the “door is open and [I] get a chance to walk through it.”

After his Michigan workout, Kaepernick’s message for NFL franchises was simple (via WXYZ Detroit’s Jeanna Trotman): “I can help make you a better team. I can help you win games.”

I spoke with Colin Kaepernick on the sideline after his throwing exhibition at Michigan. He said he can absolutely still play in the NFL. I asked what is your message to NFL teams: "I can help make you a better team. I can help you win games." pic.twitter.com/rUQTG562D7 — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) April 2, 2022

All of this speculation first began on March 10, after Kaepernick released a social media video captioned: “Still working.” NFL insider Adam Schefter retweeted the announcement, adding: “Colin Kaepernick is still working out and is said to be, in the words of one source, ‘in the best shape of his life. He wants to play. He’s ready [to] play. He would be a great fit for teams with QB vacancies to fill who want to win a Super Bowl.'”

Kaepernick has not played in an NFL game since 2016, logging a 1-10-0 record in 11 starts. The former second-round pick did lead the 49ers to a Super Bowl in 2012 and a 12-4-0 record in 2013. He is now 34 years of age.