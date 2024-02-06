Patrick Mahomes Unveils Groundbreaking Adidas Ad on Vegas Sphere [LOOK]

Las Vegas is home to one of the most unique attractions in the world — and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II is taking full advantage of that ahead of the 2024 Super Bowl with a ridiculous new Adidas ad that was featured on The Sphere.

Mahomes and Adidas came together to unveil the innovative promo on Instagram.

“It doesn’t get bigger than this… he makes it look so easy,” the ad begins before transitioning into the famous David Bowie and Queen song, “Under Pressure.”

The three-dimensional LED Sphere then proceeds to show Mahomes playing catch with his younger self, using a shifting compilation of angles, color schemes and interactions. At one point, the football even travels through the Adidas logo towards the viewer before gravity spirals it downward back to Mahomes.

The Instagram caption read: “You’ve done this a million times 🏈🎯. It’s only a game of catch.” With the ad ending in a three-word message on screen — “YOU GOT THIS.”

This viral post, which first hit the social media platform on February 5, already has over 130,000 likes and over 23 million views.

The Las Vegas Sphere Will Broadcast the 2024 Super Bowl Between the Chiefs & 49ers

In addition to these creative promos and ads, “Sphere Entertainment and the NFL announced the CBS Sports’ broadcast of Super Bowl LVIII will be shown on the outside of the Sphere Sunday evening” — according to Heidi Schmidt of KCTV.

“Both the inside and outside of the building, or the Exosphere, will feature all kinds of custom videos, advertisements, and photo ops for fans all week leading up to kickoff,” Schmidt went on, noting that Mahomes and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy have already been featured on it.

Hosting its first ever Super Bowl, the city of Las Vegas seems intent on pulling out all the stops in making this one of the more groundbreaking NFL outings of all time. The Sphere is just one way the destination is already separating itself this week.

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes ‘Not Even Close’ to Tom Brady’s Super Bowl Ring Total

Of course, it wouldn’t have been a Super Bowl press conference involving Mahomes without mention of Tom Brady and his seven championship rings.

As of now, the Chiefs QB is the only active player that appears to have a legitimate shot of catching Brady, although Mahomes knows better than anyone that it won’t be easy.

“I mean, I’m not even close to halfway,” Mahomes told a reporter after being asked if he’s put any thought into becoming the future greatest of all time. “I haven’t put a lot of thought into it. Your goal is to be the best player that you can be, and I know I’m blessed to be with a lot of great players around me.”

As you’d expect, the Chiefs superstar finished his response by telling the media that his current focus is on beating “a great 49ers team” on the road to championship number three.

Mahomes also added that they can ask him that question again in another 15 years — alluding to the fact that he plans to stick around into his 40s.

“That’s the goal,” he said on that topic after a follow-up. “You want to play as long as they’ll let you play. It takes a lot of work outside of the building, it takes taking care of your body, it takes eating healthy — trying to get rid of the dad bod that I got.”

“But trying to do whatever you can just to be healthy and go out there and be the best player that you can be,” Mahomes concluded after the joke. “My hope is to take it year in and year out.”