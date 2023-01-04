Patrick Mahomes & Andy Reid Deliver Powerful Message on Damar Hamlin

By now, you are most likely aware of the shocking medical emergency on Monday Night Football that left Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin fighting for his life over the past 48 hours.

For the first time since this incident, different Kansas City Chiefs leaders addressed the media earlier today on January 4 ahead of Week 18 against the Las Vegas Raiders. The headliners were head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes II, who both shared their thoughts on the tragic events of the first week of the new year.

“It sent chills through my body when I was watching it,” Mahomes admitted candidly to reporters on Wednesday. “All I did was just sit there and pray for him because that’s all that you can do when you feel like you can’t help. I’ve been watching [for] updates just like everybody, trying to make sure that — first off — Damar is healthy, and he can get back because at the end of the day we’re people, not just players, and I think everybody understands that even more now.”

Patrick Mahomes Understands Nothing Is Promised in the NFL

It was a powerful statement from Mahomes to begin the press conference, but the discussion didn’t end there. The Chiefs team leader continued to field questions on Hamlin, doing the best he could to shed some light on the people behind the jerseys.

“It’s a game,” he reiterated many times throughout, “and there [are] people playing it.”

“I think the players have a good understanding of that — or at least, hopefully we do — but I think you can get caught up [during] the season [in the mentality of] how can I get myself better to win a game, instead of just taking in every single day and just taking it for what it is, and it’s not promised. It puts stuff in perspective for you, but you still come to the building and you have a greater respect for the game and a greater respect for the people around you because they’re giving everything that they have every single time,” Mahomes voiced.

When asked, the Chiefs signal-caller did confirm that he reached out to both Josh Allen and Mitch Morse via text. Mahomes and Allen have grown to become friends off the field despite their rivalry on it, and Morse was Kansas City’s center when the prolific QB first entered the league.

“I just texted them and said I was praying for them and their team,” Mahomes replied. “Obviously, it impacts us but there are guys that you go to work with every single day and you’re brothers — people say it, but you are brothers [on a football team]. You see these people sometimes more than your [own] family. And so, you build this brotherhood and I just wanted to let them know that I’m doing whatever I can from far away to pray for them and just be with them.”

Andy Reid: ‘We’re All Pulling for Damar’

Coach Reid started by addressing Hamlin’s ongoing health situation on Wednesday.

“There are a lot of things that you take out of that from a humanity standpoint,” Big Red stated. “We’re all pulling for Damar as he goes forward here. We actually had a team prayer for him yesterday with our team chaplain, thinking that any bit of extra that we can get to support him we’re trying to do from afar. Our prayers are also with his family as they go forward.”

From a football point of view, Reid explained that the team has just tried to take it day by day and prepare for anything they need to ahead of a potential Week 18 matchup that is now just a few days away. The Chiefs HC also commended the NFL and both franchises involved for how they handled a “terrible” tragedy.

Despite all his years coaching the game, Reid agreed that this incident was unprecedented. “What [the players and coaches] saw was obviously devastating,” he relayed, putting himself in the shoes of Bills coach and friend, Sean McDermott. “It’s just a kick in the gut feeling.”

John Wawrow and the Associated Press have been keeping the NFL community informed on updates regarding Hamlin.

A recent edit on the night of January 4 read: “Though he’s still under sedation, Hamlin’s recovery from cardiac arrest continues moving in ‘a positive direction,’ the player’s marketing representative, Jordon Rooney, told The Associated Press by phone. ‘We all remain optimistic,’ Rooney said, adding that Hamlin’s family asked him not to go into further detail. The Bills said Hamlin was still in critical condition but displayed signs of improvement. They said he was expected to remain in intensive care.”