Patrick Mahomes Confesses to Untold ‘Inside Scoop’ on First Chiefs Meeting

The Kansas City Chiefs rehired Matt Nagy to be the quarterbacks coach in 2022, a job he previously held with KC and head coach Andy Reid.

Once upon a time, he was also the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator when the franchise first drafted quarterback Patrick Mahomes II. Nagy was key in the development of the young superstar signal-caller and his coaching impact has been evident again this season, as Mahomes currently leads the NFL MVP race heading into December.

No one knew just how integral Nagy was in bringing Mahomes to Kansas City, however. According to the Chiefs quarterback, he even helped Mahomes fool Coach Reid during his initial top-30 prospect visit.

Patrick Mahomes Admits to Tricking Andy Reid at KC Visit

Play

Patrick Mahomes on QB Rivals, Brady Advice & Curry Comps | New Heights w/Jason & Travis Kelce |EP 15 On the fifteenth episode of New Heights, Jason and Travis finally got to sit down and have an incredible conversation with 4-time pro bowler, NFL MVP, and Super Bowl Champion Quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes. In this episode, Jason and Travis get Pat to explain why the Chiefs might not be running… 2022-12-01T14:30:12Z

During the latest episode of the “New Heights” podcast with Travis and Jason Kelce, the special guest was Mahomes himself — and he was sharing all the inside information from his past.

In terms of the Nagy teaser above, the answer stemmed from a question that asked Mahomes to detail his first time meeting Reid. Little did the audience know that there was an unexpected confession behind this story.

“The first day that I met Coach Reid was at the facility, we had the meetings — like, the top-30 visits — so that was the first time I really met him,” Mahomes began. “At that time there were no time limits so I was in there for like five hours, [Reid’s] just going through plays [and] going through plays.”

Then Mahomes decided to reveal the untold facts behind this crucial moment in Chiefs history.

“I’m gonna go ahead and give y’all the inside scoop,” the quarterback voiced, “Matt Nagy, who is our quarterbacks coach now, was the offensive coordinator then, he really liked me so he gave me the plays they were gonna go over the night before.”

“He gave you the answers to the test?” Travis Kelce asked in shock as the two brothers celebrated the news. “Let’s go!”

That’s right, Nagy gave Mahomes spark notes and the gunslinger confirmed that Reid never knew that story until right now — just like the rest of us. Naturally, the Chiefs superstar noted that he “crushed” the interview with Big Red the next day and the rest, of course, is history.

Patrick Mahomes Suggested Where Chiefs Should Draft Him

After acing that interview with Reid, Mahomes could tell Kansas City was interested in drafting him and he provided some more intel on that process later in the podcast episode.

“I got a feeling that I was kind of [moving] up in the draft,” Mahomes recounted. “I had a couple of teams that said they were going to draft me and I mean, that’s true — it’s not like these coaches are making that up.”

“[So] I kind of gave a little inside information to the Chiefs,” Mahomes admitted candidly. “I was like — hey, if y’all let me go 12 or below I’m gonna get drafted by someone else.” He added that he didn’t even know about the interest from the New Orleans Saints, which was a rumor that sprouted up recently.

"If y'all let me go 12 or below I'm gonna get drafted by someone else" These @PatrickMahomes draft stories are mind-blowing 🤯 THE PATRICK MAHOMES EPISODE with @JasonKelce & @tkelce is out NOW: https://t.co/ZlYmHA5kwB pic.twitter.com/sOW0iLmA6I — New Heights (@newheightshow) December 1, 2022

Travis Kelce followed with the question that everyone was thinking, asking: “You drafted yourself?” He continued in disbelief: “He drafted himself to Kansas City.”

Mahomes denied those claims, but conceded that he gave the Chiefs “a little bit of info because I wanted to be here.”

Patrick Mahomes Admits to Bears 10-Finger Diss

Speaking of draft stories, Mahomes also came clean on his Chicago Bears diss in 2019.

“Yeah, I mean, of course,” he replied after Travis Kelce asked if there was any truth to the rumors that he counted to 10 during a touchdown celebration as a jab at the Bears.

“To me, it was never directed towards Mitch [Trubisky],” Mahomes clarified. “I have a ton of respect for Mitch, he’s a great guy, led [Chicago] to a lot of wins.”

He continued: “It was more of — when I left that meeting, you know how [you have a feeling a team is going to draft you]? So I had that feeling from a couple of teams and they were one of them.”

Mahomes relayed that it wasn’t necessarily a feeling of disrespect toward the Bears organization, but just a “hyped up” moment after he felt a strong implication that they would draft him. Sorry Chicago fans, this one may never stop stinging.