Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Matthews Show off Sterling at First Thanksgiving

For the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021, the bye week meant turkey and family.

During the Week 11 postgame press conferences, head coach Andy Reid told reporters that his message to his players ahead of the break was simply, “make sure you take care of yourselves.” Nothing less, nothing more.

Superstar Patrick Mahomes did just that, but the first-time father is also responsible for taking care of another nowadays.

Photos From Sterling’s First Thanksgiving

Daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes was born on February 20, 2021, meaning this was her first Thanksgiving — and she received plenty of love from parents Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews.

Her mother posted on Instagram: “1st Thanksgiving with Ster Girl🤎🦃 Extra thankful, Happy Thanksgiving everyone😘.”

The extra stylish Sterling was complimented by hundreds for her Burberry plaid/tartan dress and matching shoes. Mahomes and Matthews also dressed to impress, wearing a similar blend of darker blues and white.

Her quarterback father also posted a separate group of photos from the holiday week, captioned “Thankful❤️.”

This time, Sterling matched her mother in white and blue but her high-top sneakers matched her dad. Although Mahomes wears his a bit looser around the ankles.

It looked like a very pleasant inaugural turkey day for the celebrity family and some much-needed leisure time for the Chiefs signal-caller who has had to deal with a ton of outside noise in 2021.

First Couple of Kansas City

Mahomes and Matthews have embraced Kansas City as their home and have done a lot to dig their roots in and give back to the community.

Both have invested in KC area sports franchises as part-owners and Matthews recently made history with the Kansas City Current soccer franchise and the NWSL, as the first women’s pro sports team to build a stadium that will be used specifically for a women’s pro team.

Mahomes on the other hand is a part-owner with the Kansas City Royals baseball franchise.

He previously explained their decision to buy into KC sports: “I think the thing with me and Brittany is we want to invest in this community as much as they’ve invested into us. As far as me investing in the Royals and becoming a part-owner there, really that is one of the dreams I’ve always had with baseball. [Brittany] with the NWSL team and bringing them back to Kansas City, a place where women’s soccer is really, really emphasized and supported. It’s just the tip of the iceberg. We want to continue investing in this community to be the best community that it possibly can be.”

Expect the honorary first couple of Kansas City to make headlines for a long time. As for baby Sterling, all she has to do for now is smile and keep looking cute while her parents continue to build their legacy in western Missouri.