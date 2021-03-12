Chiefs to Restructure Patrick Mahomes’ Contract: Report

On Thursday, Kansas City Chiefs and general manager Brett Veach kicked off their 2021 rendition of salary cap musical chairs by releasing Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz. With the $18 million in savings gained from the moves, Kansas City dropped to just $4 million over their confirmed salary cap. Just one day later, the defending AFC champions have their next move in place to clear another large chunk of money from their books.

This time they’ll turn to their $503 million man, Patrick Mahomes, for some easy relief.

ALL the latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Chiefs!

Simple Restructure to Net Chiefs $17M in Cap Space

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter on Friday, the Chiefs are expected to free up another $17 million in cap space in the coming days by converting Mahomes’ $21.7 million roster bonus into purely a signing bonus.

Tom Brady isn’t the only QB providing cap relief to his team; Patrick Mahomes is expected to do the same. Chiefs are expected to convert Mahomes’ $21.7 million roster bonus to a signing bonus in the coming days, which would save KC $17 million against the cap, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2021

Just this transaction alone will take the Chiefs out of the red and provide Veach with nearly $13 million in much-needed space.

While this is a notable development for the Chiefs’ immediate spending capability when free agency opens next week, it’s a relatively standard business move for the team and Mahomes, who signed his record-setting 10-year, $503 million extension last July. Perhaps the most surprising detail from this decision is that the team still has the ability to clear tens of millions more in cap space with some basic contract restructures with other notable players including Tyrann Mathieu and Chris Jones.

More to come.

READ NEXT:

Chris Licata is an NFL contributor covering the Kansas City Chiefs from enemy territory in Denver, Colorado. Follow him on Twitter @Chris__Licata or join the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook community for the latest out of Chiefs Kingdom!