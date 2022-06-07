Patrick Mahomes Brings $2.698 Billion Franchise to Kansas City: Report

It’s official: Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes II has brought a popular taste of Texas to his new home.

Lines of cars jammed the streets as the fast food chain, “Whataburger,” opened up its first location in Kansas City, and Mahomes helped make it all come together. The first step was partnering with KMO Burger Group and although there are now five Whataburgers in the greater KC area, this was the first inside city limits.

Money Mahomes Doesn’t Miss

If you live in Kansas or Missouri, get used to Whataburger because it’s here to stay. KMO Burger Group plans to open 30 locations over the next seven years so this is only the beginning.

As a primary investor and partner, this should all work out very nicely for the star athlete that has quickly become the face of Kansas City.

Sports business writer Andrew Petcash recently explained why Mahomes will someday become the first billionaire athlete, and most of the reasons were smart investments like this. The Chiefs QB just doesn’t seem to miss on or off the field and Whataburger feels like the latest example.

Restaurant Business valued the burger chain’s revenue stream at $2.698 billion in 2021, ranking Whataburger 26th on their list of the top 500 restaurants. Those figures yielded a year-over-year sales change of 5.6% growth and a year-over-year unit increase of 1.7%.

Compared to some of the other top-25 chains on that list — with negative sales and unit change figures in 2021 — Whataburger is on the rise. That comes as no surprise considering Mahomes’ involvement, however.

The young QB is wise beyond his years and as always, he seems to have picked a winner. The cherry on top is the company’s Texas roots, a piece of home for the Tyler native.

Financial Planning, by Mahomes

It might not be a bad idea to just follow the money train when it comes to Mahomes. Obviously, not all of us can become partners in a fast food or sports franchise, but we can invest in publicly traded companies.

Like King Midas himself, everything the signal-caller touches seems to turn to gold. Just look at last week’s coverage of “The Match” as the prime example. After swigging his “swing juice,” sports business reporter Darren Rovell tweeted that according to Apex Marketing Group, “Mahomes gave Coors Light the equivalent of $110,000 in [free] advertising” by choosing to drink their beer.

Patrick Mahomes gave Coors Light the equivalent of $110,000 in advertising last night by being seen drinking the beer during “The Match,” according to @ApexMarketing. pic.twitter.com/Y6L5yVq4WI — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 2, 2022

Based on that, imagine what Mahomes can do as a brand ambassador — which he is for a few of the companies he’s invested in.

Here are some of Mahomes’ most recent financial moves along with his wife, Brittany (Matthews) Mahomes:

A $10 million stake in the Kansas City Royals (MLB).

Part-ownership in Sporting Kansas City (NWSL).

Hyperice as an investor and brand ambassador.

Whoop as an investor and brand ambassador.

Petcash also previously noted on April 18 that Mahomes was involved with Whataburger, Airshare, Buzzer, Biosteel, and Dapper Labs financially, adding that the football star “plans to bring an NBA team to Kansas City one day.”

What's Mahomes investing in now? • 30 Whataburger's (@Whataburger)

• Airshare (@flyairshare)

• Buzzer (@buzzer)

• Biosteel (@BioSteelSports)

• Dapper Labs (@dapperlabs) He plans to bring an NBA team to Kansas City one day. — Andrew Petcash (@AndrewPetcash) April 18, 2022

If he can do that, he’ll make that first billion much faster than expected.