Did Patrick Mahomes Blow Off Handshake With Raiders’ Derek Carr? [LOOK]

Patrick Mahomes Derek Carr

Getty Images Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes & Raiders QB Derek Carr

Not again.

Despite trailing the Las Vegas Raiders (6-4) late in the fourth quarter again on Sunday night, the Kansas City Chiefs (9-1) and QB Patrick Mahomes would not be outdone by their division rivals in Week 11. A stellar 75-yard comeback drive executed in 75 seconds by the MVP passer, capped off by a 22-yard touchdown strike to TE Travis Kelce, extended the Chiefs winning streak to five and kept them within one game of the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

After the back-and-forth contest, Mahomes made sure to catch up with Raiders counterpart Derek Carr, who was equally as efficient on his 31 attempts (23 completions, 275 yards, 3 touchdowns, 119.7 rating) as Mahomes was on his 45 attempts (34 completions, 348 yards, 2 touchdowns, 102.8 rating). The moment was captured by Getty Images photographer Christian Petersen shortly after the final snap.

Patrick Mahomes Derek Carr

Getty Images

Video Shows Mahomes-Carr Interaction After Week 5 Loss

Following Kansas City’s 40-32 home loss to their division rivals in Week 5, it was reported that the All-Pro signal-caller immediately ran off the field without greeting Carr or his Raiders teammates.

Despite the ongoing pandemic and Mahomes drawing some backlash for hugging COVID-positive New England Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore the week prior, another negative narrative quickly began spreading around social media, despite being proven false.

A video posted by Twitter user Farzin Vousoughian after the game on October 11 showed that the Chiefs quarterback did, in fact, have a brief exchange after the unexpected Las Vegas victory.

If that wasn’t enough, Getty photographer Jamie Squire also caught Mahomes and Carr sharing a friendly fist bump during pregame warm-ups in Week 5.

Patrick Mahomes Derek Carr

Getty ImagesPatrick Mahomes fist bumps Derek Carr during pregame warm-ups on October 11, 2020.

Since taking over as the Chiefs starter in 2018, Mahomes is now 5-1 versus the Raiders with 1,882 passing yards and 15 passing touchdowns — both career-highs against any single team.

