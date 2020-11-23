Did Patrick Mahomes Blow Off Handshake With Raiders’ Derek Carr? [LOOK]

Not again.

Despite trailing the Las Vegas Raiders (6-4) late in the fourth quarter again on Sunday night, the Kansas City Chiefs (9-1) and QB Patrick Mahomes would not be outdone by their division rivals in Week 11. A stellar 75-yard comeback drive executed in 75 seconds by the MVP passer, capped off by a 22-yard touchdown strike to TE Travis Kelce, extended the Chiefs winning streak to five and kept them within one game of the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

After the back-and-forth contest, Mahomes made sure to catch up with Raiders counterpart Derek Carr, who was equally as efficient on his 31 attempts (23 completions, 275 yards, 3 touchdowns, 119.7 rating) as Mahomes was on his 45 attempts (34 completions, 348 yards, 2 touchdowns, 102.8 rating). The moment was captured by Getty Images photographer Christian Petersen shortly after the final snap.

Video Shows Mahomes-Carr Interaction After Week 5 Loss

Following Kansas City’s 40-32 home loss to their division rivals in Week 5, it was reported that the All-Pro signal-caller immediately ran off the field without greeting Carr or his Raiders teammates.

Mahomes headed off the field almost immediately after game. No visiting with opponents today

Despite the ongoing pandemic and Mahomes drawing some backlash for hugging COVID-positive New England Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore the week prior, another negative narrative quickly began spreading around social media, despite being proven false.

A video posted by Twitter user Farzin Vousoughian after the game on October 11 showed that the Chiefs quarterback did, in fact, have a brief exchange after the unexpected Las Vegas victory.

Mahomes did meet with Carr at midfield.

If that wasn’t enough, Getty photographer Jamie Squire also caught Mahomes and Carr sharing a friendly fist bump during pregame warm-ups in Week 5.

Since taking over as the Chiefs starter in 2018, Mahomes is now 5-1 versus the Raiders with 1,882 passing yards and 15 passing touchdowns — both career-highs against any single team.

