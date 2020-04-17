Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Tops Tom Brady on Impressive List

For the first time in three years, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady no longer reigns supreme on the NFL Players Association’s Top 50 Player Sales list. That title now belongs to Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs.

.@TomBrady can officially pass the torch to @PatrickMahomes as he takes over the #1 player sales spot for the first time in three years. 🔗: https://t.co/3U2J7OXgrB — NFLPA (@NFLPA) April 17, 2020

Per the release, the NFLPA’s Top 50 Player Sales list, which records sales of all officially licensed NFL player-branded products, uses the most-updated, comprehensive amounts currently available. These are only comprised of verified rankings of all officially licensed NFL player-identified product sold from online and traditional retail stores as reported by more than 80 NFLPA licensees.

The licensed apparel categories include men’s, women’s and youth player jerseys, t-shirts, hoodies, backpacks, wall decals, pennants, collectible figurines, photos, bobbleheads, plush, drinkware, pet products, and so much more more. For the sixth consecutive year, NFLPA licensees generated record retail sales, exceeding $1.9 billion during the past calendar year.

Interested in seeing where Brady stands? Check out the full, top-10 list below:

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots*

Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns

Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers

Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns

Khalil Mack, LB, Chicago Bears

Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, San Francisco 49ers

George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

(* – teams reflected are the teams for product sales period)

Kelce Cracks Jokes About Mahomes Extension

Mahomes’ teammate, tight end Travis Kelce, is well aware of his looming contract extension, where the Texas Tech product could become the highest-paid quarterback in league history. When asked earlier this week how much he thinks Mahomes will take home annually, the 30-year-old gave an estimate that might appear high, but makes sense considering Mahomes’ impact in his short, but already successful tenure at Arrowhead Stadium.

“I think he’s going 50 a year,” Kelce joked to host Dan Patrick Monday morning. “I think he’s going to make $50 million per year on the field — worth every penny of it.”

In his address to reporters on Thursday, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said his intention was to make Mahomes a Chief for the entirety of his professional career. Along with defensive tackle Chris Jones’ new deal, looks like Kansas City’s front office have their plates full even after next week’s NFL Draft.