Patrick Mahomes Ends Chiefs-Eagles Drama With Viral 6-Word Tweet

In case you missed it, a Valentine’s Day Twitter beef sparked up on February 14 after Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster roasted Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry for his controversial holding penalty in the fourth quarter.

One could argue that the social media jab was somewhat unnecessary two days after the Chiefs defeated the Eagles in the 2023 Super Bowl — especially since Bradberry handled the flag like a true professional after the game — and his Philly teammates took exception to the insult.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown was the first to respond, although cornerback Darius Slay and defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson were not far behind. NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes II appeared to end the drama, however, dropping a rare mic drop tweet that went viral with over 58,000 likes.

That man must just be bored. — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 14, 2023

The reaction — which most assumed was directed at Brown — simply read: “That man must just be bored.” Brown did quote tweet Mahomes, stating: “He called you and told on me. Sounds about right. Yeah y’all got it … [crying laughing emoji].” The Eagles wideout has since deleted that tweet.

Recapping the JuJu Smith-Schuster, A.J. Brown Drama

If you’re wondering how all this began, Brown responded angrily to the Smith-Schuster Valentine’s Day post that said, “I’ll hold you when it matters most,” with a picture of Bradberry.

First off congratulations. Y’all deserve it .This is lame. You was on the way out the league before mahomes resurrected your career on your 1 year deal Tik-Tok boy . He admitted that he grabbed you but don’t act like your like that or ever was. But congratulations again! 🎊👏🏾🍻 https://t.co/Z3SpMXnP4K — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) February 14, 2023

Brown wrote: “First off congratulations. Y’all deserve it .This is lame. You was on the way out the league before mahomes resurrected your career on your 1 year deal Tik-Tok boy . He admitted that he grabbed you but don’t act like your like that or ever was. But congratulations again! 🎊👏🏾🍻”

Smith-Schuster messaged back: “Glad you were finally able to get all that off your chest after all these years. Good game bro 👍🏾💍”

To sum all of that up — Smith-Schuster started it, Brown continued it, Mahomes finished it.

All the while, Bradberry kept being a professional, staying out of it. The only thing he posted throughout the entire exchange was two words: “ALL-PRO.”