Video of Patrick Mahomes’ Fiery Locker Room Speech After Chiefs-Bills Goes Viral

Patrick Mahomes II is one of the most talented quarterbacks to ever play the game of football — but he’s also a leader of men.

After the Kansas City Chiefs’ 27-24 victory over the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round, Mahomes rallied his team around him with an intense postgame speech that should carry them into Baltimore. NFL Films shared the viral video for fans on X.

“Hey! Real quick, real quick, real quick,” Mahomes said, grabbing the attention of the locker room. “Hey! They asked for it, and they got what they asked for!”

“But [Travis Kelce] said it, this [expletive] ain’t done,” the Chiefs QB continued amid the cheers of teammates. “We come back next week ready to [expletive] go.”

With a similar chemistry as their on-field heroics, Kelce added — “And turn it up a notch!” — with his own fire and passion as Mahomes led the group into their “Chiefs on three” breakdown.

If you think the defending champs are going down easily versus the Baltimore Ravens, don’t tell them that. This organization knows how to win in the playoffs, and they’ve already knocked off two Super Bowl contenders in the Miami Dolphins and Bills.

Patrick Mahomes Says Chiefs Had ‘Fun’ Playing on the Road in Buffalo

There was a lot of talk about whether or not Mahomes and the Chiefs could win a road playoff outing ahead of the Divisional Round. Here’s what the superstar QB had to say about that after the win.

“Yeah, that was fun,” Mahomes voiced. “I love Arrowhead but it’s always fun when you get to come together as a team and really just be like — y’all vs. everybody — and get the win.”

“It’s always great to be in great environments and find a way to get a win,” he added.

Later, Mahomes noted that “guys took [the road matchup] as a challenge,” reiterating that it takes the same mindset as a home playoff outing. “That takes the mentality throughout the week, it takes every single play executing, and we did a great job of that today,” he concluded.

In the end, the reigning NFL MVP rose to the occasion in Buffalo, recording a 131.6 ESPN passer rating and 91.2 QBR against a challenging Bills defense.

Opposing quarterback Josh Allen didn’t make things easy on the Chiefs, however, and Mahomes was well aware of that.

“I said heck of a year, man,” the KC signal-caller revealed, regarding his postgame message to Allen. “I’ve been on the other side of that, it’s tough. You put in so much effort and work every single game, to play in these playoff games, and he played his tail off and gave them a chance to win the game. We were just able to come out with the win in the end.”

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce’s Message to Bills QB Josh Allen

Like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce took the time to seek out Josh Allen during the postgame celebrations.

“You know it’s all the love in the world baby. Love you brother,” Kelce told Allen during an on-field embrace, shared by reporter Dan Fetes of WHAM-13. “Helluva job getting here. That [expletive] crazy that you got here.”

Real recognize real. "You know it's all the love in the world baby. Love you brother. Helluva job getting here. That shits crazy that you got here." Travis Kelce 🤝 Josh Allen pic.twitter.com/MQwUf2Bt54 — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) January 22, 2024

Allen also received handshakes and hugs from running back Isiah Pacheco, defensive lineman Chris Jones, defensive lineman Charles Omenihu, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, linebackers Drue Tranquill and Leo Chenal, and cornerback Trent McDuffie.

It’s easy to see why Allen is held in such high regard by players around the NFL. He handled the entire situation with true class, speaking with several members of the opposition before heading into the locker room.