Patrick Mahomes’ Rapport With New Chiefs WR ‘Stood Out’ at OTAs: Report

Kansas City Chiefs OTAs have begun and that means it’s time to speculate on prospects and overreact about practices.

For the Chiefs, the 2022 offseason has brought a different vibe. There is a sense of freshness and uncertainty in the air with all the new pieces on the roster.

On the offensive side, a diverse group provides more opportunity than in years past but it also adds intrigue. Someone will step up and become Patrick Mahomes’ new go-to wide receiver, but who will it be? Reports from OTAs give one playmaker the early lead.

"I have no doubt the @Chiefs offense will be okay without Tyreek. I don't know who it is right now–I don't—but one of these lesser known guys on the offense is going to be a breakout star this season.

Ross, Pacheco, Gray…Someone's going to blow up this year." — @PSchrags pic.twitter.com/kywGPmAlhp — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) May 27, 2022

MVS & PM15 ‘Look Like They’ve Been Playing Together for Years’

OTAs: Important? Breaking Down Week 1 by "C-C-C" | Defending The Kingdom 5/27

After the Chiefs media personnel finally got a chance to visit OTAs on May 26, Pete Sweeney of Arrowhead Pride tweeted out some notes — and one offensive weapon appeared to steal the show early on.

First opportunity to see Patrick Mahomes throwing with the new cast. Of all the new pass-catchers, his rapport with Marquez Valdes-Scantling really stood out. The timing made these guys look like they've been playing together for years already. A credit to the work down in Texas. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) May 26, 2022

Sweeney voiced: "First opportunity to see Patrick Mahomes throwing with the new cast. Of all the new pass-catchers, his rapport with Marquez Valdes-Scantling really stood out. The timing made these guys look like they've been playing together for years already. A credit to the work down in Texas."

The Athletic’s Nate Taylor agreed during a May 26 column on week one of OTAs.

“Among the new receivers, the most impressive performer Thursday was Valdes-Scantling,” wrote Taylor, “who ran a variety of smooth routes and demonstrated a strong sense of timing with Mahomes. Valdes-Scantling executed a one-on-one repetition so precisely that cornerback DiCaprio Bootle fell to the turf. In the seven-on-seven period, Mahomes connected with Valdes-Scantling on a touchdown pass in the corner of the end zone against rookie cornerback Joshua Williams. Valdes-Scantling also caught a touchdown in the red zone period, a highlight against veteran safety Justin Reid.”

That’s two touchdowns and some “broken ankles” forced by MVS in one afternoon — as far as we know. All in a day’s work, right?

Strength in Numbers

Andy Reid, Mahomes, Justin Reid & Kelce Speak After Week One of Phase 3 | Kansas City Chiefs

In all fairness, Mahomes told reporters that “JuJu [Smith-Schuster] had a big day” on May 25 and that Valdes-Scantling followed with the dominant practice in front of the media.

He continued: “That’s what you’re going to see with this [Chiefs] offense this year. It’s going to be everybody. It’s not going to be one guy… I think the whole receiving room is going to have big days, and I think that’s something we can use to our advantage.”

While you might say the old KC offense became somewhat two-dimensional, this new-look group will rely on its numbers. Apart from Smith-Schuster and Valdes-Scantling, you have Skyy Moore, Justyn Ross, Justin Watson, Mecole Hardman, Cornell Powell, Corey Coleman, and more competing for reps.

“One of the most notable details of Thursday’s practice… was that it was rare for Mahomes to target the same receiver on consecutive repetitions,” Taylor informed. “Such an outcome was intentional for [Andy] Reid, who wanted Mahomes to throw the ball to a larger-than-usual rotation of pass catchers to help the newcomers… better grasp the Chiefs’ adjusted passing concepts.”

The race may be tighter than it seems once Mahomes starts spreading the ball around even more — as it appears he plans to do — but as of now, MVS holds the narrow lead among wide receivers. Whatever happens, it’s going to be a fun summer.