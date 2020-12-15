Patrick Mahomes Hints at Next Move in Chiefs’ Twitter Roast

While the No. 1 seeded Kansas City Chiefs continue to roll toward a first-round playoff bye week, the team has been having some light-hearted fun off the field in recent weeks, too.

In a social media trend started by WR Tyreek Hill in early November, a group of Chiefs stars have been changing their Twitter profile pictures each week to unflattering shots of their fellow teammates, often from their early high school or college football careers.

After Sunday’s 33-27 win over the Miami Dolphins, QB Patrick Mahomes finally got roped into the shenanigans, courtesy of second-year WR Mecole Hardman, who on Monday morning posted this gem of the Super Bowl LIV MVP rocking a skullcap back in his days at Whitehouse (TX) High School.

Who Will Mahomes Target Next?

The 25-year-old superstar quarterback had an uncharacteristic performance in Week 14, tossing three interceptions to the Dolphins defense. However, Mahomes still finished the game with 393 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns, which aided Kansas City’s 30-point explosion to erase a 10-0 first-quarter deficit.

Now leading the NFL in passing yards (4,208) by nearly 450 yards with three regular season games to play, Mahomes knew his card was eventually going to be drawn by one of his fun-loving teammates.

“You never know who’s gonna get got, but I knew mine was coming at some point and I’m glad it was just me with a skull cap on,” Mahomes said during his weekly interview with KCSP 610 Sports Radio on Monday. “That’s a fashion trend I’m gonna have to bring back here sooner rather than later.”

When asked whether he’s planning to participate in the Twitter roast, the All-Pro passer suggested that one of his teammates may be getting embarrassed when he has his payback.

“I don’t know yet,” Mahomes told 610 Sports Radio’s The Drive. “I’ve had a few ideas come up, but if I do it’s going to be savage for sure. It’s not just going to be a regular one, you know?”

Travis Kelce, Chris Jones Also Featured in the Fun

Of course, Mahomes, who also confirmed Hill was the mastermind behind the idea, is keeping his cards close to the chest. Until then, Chiefs Kingdom will have to keep an eye on Twitter in the coming days and weeks to watch for QB1’s next comeback. It could come as early as this weekend if the Chiefs can knock off the reeling Saints (10-3) in a possible Super Bowl preview down in New Orleans.

For now, enjoy some of the team’s past and present profile pictures, which include cameos from young Travis Kelce, Chris Jones, Mike Pennel and, of course, Hill:

