Chiefs Re-Sign Mike Pennel, Anthony Sherman to 1-Year Deals

Veteran defensive lineman Mike Pennel signed with the Kansas City Chiefs last October and played a key role in the organization’s Super Bowl title run as a gap stop along the defensive front. In eight games with Kansas City, the 28-year-old put up one of the best statistical lines of his sixth-year career, but has now hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent.

With only three outside additions, CB/ST Antonio Hamilton and G/T Mike Remmers and former XFL QB Jordan Ta’amu, through the first weekend of free agency, the Chiefs have kept a low profile throughout the early portion of the offseason. The primary driver of this has been the team’s general lack of financial flexibility. Kansas City currently ranks last among NFL teams in salary cap space with under $1 million in spending power, per Over The Cap.

However, general manager Brett Veach and the Chiefs’ front office appear to be picking up steam this week. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Chiefs have now come to an agreement with Pennel on a one-year deal.

Veteran DT Mike Pennel is re-signing with the #Chiefs on a one-year deal, source said. Had other offers, but wanted to return to the team he helped win a Super Bowl last month with his INT-causing hit on Jimmy Garoppolo. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 25, 2020

#Chiefs wanted to bring Mike Pennel back and he wanted to say in KC. Pennel told me at the Super Bowl and again last month he hoped to stay with the Chiefs. https://t.co/Cwn5yFCGyG — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) March 25, 2020

Terms of the deal have not yet been disclosed.

Anthony Sherman Also Returning to K.C.

The Chiefs also addressed one of their own free agents on the other side of the ball of Tuesday. Yahoo Sports’ Terez Paylor has reported that the team has re-signed tenth-year fullback Anthony Sherman to a short-term contract.

The Chiefs have signed FB Anthony Sherman to a one-year extension, a source tells me. — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) March 25, 2020

The 31-year-old originally entered the league as a fifth-round draft pick (No. 136 overall) of the Arizona Cardinals in 2011. Sherman was later traded to Kansas City during the 2013 offseason in exchange for DB Javier Arenas. Over the past seven seasons, the 5’10,” 242-pound lead blocker has seen action in 112 games, playing a key role on Kansas City’s special teams unit.

Pennel Drew Interest From Cowboys, Others

As NFL Network reporter Jane Slater shared on Monday, the Dallas Cowboys were “doing their homework” on a number of free agent interior defensive linemen recently, including Pennel.

#Cowboys continuing to look for options to upgrade defensive line per sources informed. DT Dontari Poe, Ndamukong Suh, Damon Harrison and Mike Pennel all options they’re doing their homework on as they look to add more size at DT in new defensive scheme. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) March 23, 2020

Pennel’s representatives previously met with the Chiefs to discuss a new deal during the NFL Scouting Combine in February. Ultimately, the opportunity to re-up in Kansas City prevailed over offers from multiple teams around the league.

