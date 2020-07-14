Chiefs Lock up Chris Jones With Massive Contract Extension: Report

All’s well that ends well in Kansas City. According to Adam Schefter, the Kansas City Chiefs and defensive tackle Chris Jones have agreed to a new four-year contract extension valued at $85 million. The deal includes $60 million in guarantees.

More contract details for Chris Jones: *$37 million is due at signing. *$60 million is guaranteed for injury. *It's a four-year, $80 million deal, with $5 million in incentives, making value of contract up to $85 million. https://t.co/gDh7JtAzRg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 14, 2020

A 2016 second round draft pick out of Mississippi State, Jones was an integral part of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl-winning year. During the big game, he put pressure on San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo, forcing him to throw an interception in the second quarter.

During his rookie campaign, Jones was named second-team All-Pro in after recording 15.5 sacks. This last season, he racked up total nine sacks and 36 tackles in 13 regular-season games. He led the team in sacks in each of the last two years. He was selected to his first Pro Bowl last year, too.

The 26-year-old was franchise-tagged back in March. Had both sides failed to reach agreement ahead of the 4 p.m. July 15 deadline, he would have earned $16.1 million this upcoming season. Just two weeks ago, Jones insinuated he wouldn’t play unless he and the Chiefs agreed to a new deal.

Looks like all of Chiefs Kingdom can breathe a collective sigh of relief.

This news comes just a week after Kansas City signed quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a $503 million megadeal through 2031. Though not as lucrative as No. 15, Jones easily becomes one of the highest-paid defensive players in the NFL.

With a large chunk of Kansas City’s starters returning, it’s safe to say that head coach Andy Reid is serious about bringing a third title to Arrowhead Stadium.

