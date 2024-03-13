Patrick Mahomes Says Goodbye to ‘One of Best Teammates I Ever Had’

So far, on March 13, the Kansas City Chiefs have had a total of three free agent departures compared to one new addition — tight end Irv Smith Jr. — and several re-signings.

There are always losses when you win a championship, let alone two straight titles, and the most recent exits were offensive lineman Nick Allegretti and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II said goodbye to the pair of teammates publicly on March 13.

“One of the best teammates i ever had! Congrats on everything brotha! 💪🏽” Mahomes replied to Allegretti’s farewell post on X. The former seventh-round selection had been with the organization since 2019.

In a similar quote post, Mahomes also told Gay that he is “going to miss you brotha! 💪🏽” Gay was drafted one year behind Allegretti in 2020.

Ex-Chiefs OL Nick Allegretti Bids Kansas City Farewell

After the season was over, Allegretti made it clear that he would like to pursue a starting position in 2024. With Joe Thuney and Trey Smith in front of him in Kansas City, that meant the reliable backup would be leaving in free agency.

In the end, it was the Washington Commanders that offered the interior blocker what he desired, awarding him $16 million over three years. The well-earned payday came with over $9 million in guaranteed money.

Upon accepting the deal and signing his contract on March 13, Allegretti took a moment to address Chiefs Kingdom on X.

“Kansas City! From the bottom of my heart, Thank You!” The fan favorite wrote. “You will always be a second home to my family and I. For the rest of my life you will be the place I became a Husband, the place I became a Father, and the place I became a 3x SB Champ! Love you KC!”

Allegretti included a photo of his memorable touchdown catch, one with his family after an AFC Championship win, a picture from one of the parades and a celebratory shot after winning the Super Bowl. He’s one of the only players that was a part of all three championship rosters with Mahomes and Andy Reid.