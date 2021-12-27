Patrick Mahomes Sends Ultimate Christmas Gift to Son of Cowboys Star

The holiday season is all about spreading happiness and love and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was in the gift-giving mood this Christmas.

First off, the superstar delivered a Chiefs victory to the entire fanbase and he did it without one of his favorite targets in Travis Kelce. Mahomes was sensational against the Pittsburgh Steelers, completing 23 of 30 attempts as he targeted 10 different skill position players in the contest.

That performance amounted to a 36-10 win at Arrowhead as the former MVP threw for 258 yards and three touchdowns.

Mahomes Donned His Red Coat

As if the onfield product wasn’t enough, the Chiefs QB took some time to impact the Christmas of a lucky fan whose last name might ring a bell.

Sportscenter tweeted: “[Trevon Diggs’] son Aaiden woke up to a Christmas gift from Patrick Mahomes.”

The social media post included a photo of Aaiden wearing the signed Chiefs jersey, which read: “To Aaiden Diggs, keep being the star you are. Can’t wait to see you in the NFL one day.”

If you’re wondering why Mahomes sent such a nice gift to the son of a Dallas Cowboys player, it all stems from HBO’s “Hard Knocks” this summer — where Aaiden must have caught the QB’s attention.

The NFL’s documentary television drama followed the Cowboys during the 2021 training camp and cornerback Trevon Diggs was a major focus. The younger brother of Stefon Diggs was a second-round draft pick in 2020 and he has now accomplished his first Pro Bowl campaign in 2021, with 11 interceptions and 21 passes defended on the season so far.

Before Trevon Diggs developed into an NFL star this year, his son Aaiden became one on TV.

The charismatic youngster aspired to be like his father and uncle one day, but he was also a huge fan of Mahomes. On the third episode of Hard Knocks, Aaiden was asked what jersey he brought with him to training camp and he held up four fingers for Dak Prescott.

When his father asked who wears number four, however, his son answered: “Patrick Mahomes.”

Aaiden even went one step further as his grandmother attempted to coax Prescott’s name out of him. “Who you been waiting to meet?” She asked. The response was once again, “Patrick Mahomes.”

Finally, Aaiden got with the program and stated, “I mean Dak Prescott,” with a smile. He then said, “I’m really a little bit confused.”

The whole sequence was cute and later in the series, Aaiden actually mixed up the Cowboys QB with Mahomes in person. “You can’t keep getting me and Patrick confused,” Prescott joked with Diggs’ son.

Hard Knocks is a popular show inside the NFL community so it’s no surprise that the footage found its way to the Chiefs signal-caller. More importantly, he must have made an impression for Mahomes to remember his fandom a few months later in the heart of a playoff race.

That just goes to show the type of person that the KC superstar is. The kind act probably didn’t cost him a dime but it was thoughtful and sometimes, it’s the little things that mean the most around Christmas.