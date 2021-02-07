Patrick Mahomes & Travis Kelce Turn Heads in Super Bowl Outfits

In line with their high-flying, No. 1 ranked offense on the field, the Kansas City Chiefs go big off the field as well — pregame outfits being no exception.

Prior to their departure to Tampa Bay on Saturday, the reigning champions hit the runway (literally) in style as they boarded two team planes en route to Super Bowl LV. Headlining the dapper looks were none other than QB Patrick Mahomes, TE Travis Kelce and DT Chris Jones.

Time to leave the snow behind. pic.twitter.com/2hcQtrKjfy — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 6, 2021

This is the second time we’ve seen the red suede shoes look from No. 15 this season, most recently ahead of the team’s Week 15 win in New Orleans. Now, the 25-year-old is set to become the youngest quarterback in NFL history to start two Super Bowls. His opponent? Six-time Super Bowl champion and 43-year-old football icon Tom Brady, making his 10th career appearance in the big game.

Fortunately, the Chiefs left behind a snowy Kansas City for the Florida sunshine and 60-degree temperatures expected at kickoff at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday evening.

Follow the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Chiefs Kingdom!

Follow Heavy on Chiefs

Mahomes Mum on Baby’s Due Date, Won’t Get Babysitting Help From Teammates

Off the field, Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews are also expecting their first child, a baby girl. The couple first went public with the news last September 29, and Matthews has continued to update her progress on her personal Instagram account.

When asked for an update on the baby’s due date this week, the Chiefs’ superstar signal-caller kept his cards close to the chest.

“I’m not supposed to tell, but it’s coming up pretty quickly,” Mahomes told reporters on Wednesday, via USA Today’s Jori Epstein.

Given the timing of the initial announcement, Matthews is at least four-plus months into her nine-month journey, though she’s likely closer to the end of the term than the beginning given some of her recent posts.

A couple of Mahomes’ Chiefs teammates were brought into the conversation earlier this week when media asked if they would babysit their quarterback’s soon-to-be newborn. By the sound of it, Mahomes shouldn’t count on much help from his defense this time around.

Chris Jones when asked if he would baby sit Patrick Mahomes new born baby: "I'm not good with babies, I'm good with kids." — mentions he was flattered by the question. — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) February 4, 2021

Charvarius Ward asked the same question: "No, indeed. I'm not really good with kids," Ward said with a chuckle. "A lot of times, I try to play with kids and they just look at me crazy. … I'm not ready to be babysit. Sorry, Pat. "I'm pretty sure they'll have a nanny." https://t.co/1xQ5uWjZf0 — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) February 4, 2021

Perhaps Mahomes will have better luck with his guys on offense.

Kidney Transplant Survivor Recalls Mahomes’ Touching Hospital Visit

Aside from his growing family and personal brand, Mahomes is also deeply involved in the Kansas City community. Between heading up his team’s social justice initiatives, covering the cost of opening Arrowhead Stadium as a public polling place in November and countless other examples of generosity through his 15 and the Mahomies foundation, Mahomes’ impact reaches far beyond the scoreboard.

This week, Radio.com Sports caught up with Logan Bradley, a 2017 kidney transplant teen who was visited by Mahomes in the hospital back in May 2019.

A multisport athlete and Nevada, Missouri native, doctors have ruled out a return to the football field, though Bradley has since taken the baseball diamond again at Nevada High School.

“I just know how hard these kids work every single day,” Mahomes said at the time of his visit. “That’s the biggest thing to me, is they work a thousand times harder than I do. So for me to do whatever I can to just put a smile on their face or give them the extra motivation to keep working, I’m going to try to do that. … I want to make sure that they know that the things that they do, that they’re worth it. They’re worth my time, they’re worth their time and [I’ll] do whatever I can to show them that we’re supporting them just as much as they support us.”

When asked who he’ll be cheering for on Sunday, Bradley made it known he is “Team Mahomes” all the way.

“I don’t really like Tom Brady. I’m hoping Mahomes can go out there and show him who’s the real GOAT.”

READ NEXT:

Chris Licata is an NFL contributor covering the Kansas City Chiefs from enemy territory in Denver, Colorado. Follow him on Twitter @Chris__Licata or join the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook community for the latest out of Chiefs Kingdom!