Patrick Mahomes & Girlfriend Brittany Matthews Thrilled for New Baby

It was a great 2020 for Patrick Mahomes and longtime girlfriend Brittany Matthews, something not many people can say. The couple celebrated an engagement, found out they were expecting a baby girl, Mahomes signed a lucrative contract extension and the Chiefs won the Super Bowl all in the same year.

Matthews and Mahomes are on pace for another great year with the arrival of their baby in 2021. Mahomes and the Chiefs are also one win away from potentially reaching their second straight Super Bowl. Matthews recently took to Instagram to express her excitement for their new daughter, but the couple has not announced the due date.

“Can’t want to be your mama little girl💕,” Matthews noted.

Mahomes Had ‘Dreams of Having a Family’



After announcing the big news, Mahomes expressed excitement about becoming a father. The Chiefs quarterback explained he had “dreams of having a family and playing in the NFL.”

“Being able to kind of grow up and have these dreams of having a family and playing in the NFL, and for that have stuff to start happening and really coming into truth and everything like that, it’s really cool,” Mahomes explained to KSHB 41 Kansas City in September 2020. “I’m just excited that I have a lot of great people around me and I’m in a great organization and I’m able to live out these dreams day by day.”

Mahomes Proposed to Matthews on the Night the Chiefs Received Their Super Bowl Rings

Mahomes doubled the celebration last September as he opted to propose to Matthews on the same night the Chiefs received their Super Bowl rings. The proposal took place at Arrowhead Stadium, and it sounds like the quarterback nailed his gameplan. Matthews posted a heartfelt Instagram message celebrating the occasion noting Mahomes, “took my breath away.”

“9.1.2020❤️ On a day that was meant to celebrate you, you turned it into celebrating us,” Matthews said. “It’s always us, it’s always you and me. The words you looked into my eyes and said to me at this moment, will NEVER leave my mind! You made this day perfect, you took my entire breath away and I could not have imagined anything better. I love you, forever and always! Cheers to spending our lifetime together and an inseparable bond🎉🥂💕.”

Matthews Called 2020 a ‘Year to Never Forget’

The couple had the rare fortune of having one of their best years in 2020. Matthews reflected on what she called a “year to never forget” listing out all the things she and Mahomes were able to accomplish.

“2020, A year to never forget, in many many ways!!” Matthews explained on Instagram. “There was lots of negativity and hate, but there was still a lot of good and positivity! Doing it alongside @patrickmahomes made things a little easier, he’s my better half and just the greatest🙏🏼❤️ From Patrick winning a Super Bowl, to signing a new Contract, to a world pandemic & quarantining, to standing up for what we believe in & fighting racism, to buying a house, to many vacays with our friends, to making a BABY, getting engaged, to signing with some pretty amazing companies (@biosteelsports & @balanceathletica), to rebranding Brittany Lynne Fitness…”

