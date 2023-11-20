Patrick Mahomes Discusses Tom Brady Philosophy That Chiefs Have Emulated

In a lot of ways, the Kansas City Chiefs have taken over the New England Patriots’ mantle around the NFL — and in turn, Patrick Mahomes II has taken the torch from Tom Brady, becoming the new face of the league.

No matter what happens over the offseason and no matter who’s on the schedule, the Chiefs seem to dominate the AFC West and cruise through the early rounds of the playoffs in just about every season under Mahomes. Just as the Patriots did in the AFC East under Brady.

In part, that might be because Mahomes has often learned from Brady throughout his career. During the lead up to the Week 11 Super Bowl rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Chiefs QB discussed one Brady “philosophy” that has helped KC turn into an NFL juggernaut.

I sat down with @PatrickMahomes ahead of tonight’s big game against the 8-1 Eagles. We talked about the significance of tonight, the importance of his relationship with @tkelce, the attention on the Chiefs – and a regular-season mentality that mirrors Tom Brady’s approach. pic.twitter.com/pUvqqwpZvn — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) November 20, 2023

“I think these last few years, I’ve kind of got a better feel for that,” Mahomes told ESPN NFL reporter Jeff Darlington after being asked how much he subscribes to “using the regular season to find the identity of the team” — as Brady did.

“You want to win,” Mahomes went on, acknowledging that “every week is hard” in the NFL. “But you want to continue to build all season long,” he added. “The goal is to be playing your best football going into the playoffs.”

Mahomes concluded that if the Chiefs keep working at building toward its 2023 identity, “the offense will get it figured out and the defense will be even better,” setting up another potential Super Bowl run for Kansas City.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Previews Eagles Monday Night Football Matchup

During the same exclusive interview with Darlington, Mahomes previewed the Monday Night Football matchup from his perspective.

“Playing on Monday night, it’s going to be about as close to a Super Bowl feel as you can have,” Mahomes voiced about Week 11.

“We’ll get to see where we’re at as an offense, as a defense, and as an entire team,” the reigning NFL MVP continued, noting: “The biggest thing is you see how guys respond under the lights.”

“I think that’s what gets you ready for playoff and Super Bowl games,” Mahomes explained.

So, if this rematch is more of a 2023 test between the two current No. 1 seeds of each conference, it is fair to wonder whether either will hold anything back or try anything out — in terms of strategy and play-calling.

In the past, head coach Andy Reid has stated that he does not agree with that type of mentality, focusing on the matchup at hand rather than the future. But would Eagles HC Nick Sirianni concur?

Either way, this midseason clash will provide some key film for both franchises, should they end up meeting on the league’s ultimate stage once again.

Chiefs Have 1 Questionable Tag Heading Into MNF vs. Eagles

The final injury report was released over the weekend and the Chiefs are looking healthy as ever.

Outside of the four long-term absences (linebacker Nick Bolton, tight end Jody Fortson, offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho and defensive back Nazeeh Johnson), KC only has one player that might miss Week 11 — wide receiver Richie James.

James was just activated off the injured reserve on November 18, but his current role is unclear anyway after the team reacquired WR/returner Mecole Hardman at the trade deadline. The veteran was listed as “questionable” for the Eagles matchup, despite his activation.

The other players on the injury report this week — RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness), RB Jerick McKinnon (groin), WR Kadarius Toney (ankle), WR Justin Watson (elbow), LB Drue Tranquill (shoulder), S Justin Reid (calf), CB L’Jarius Sneed (knee) and P Tommy Townsend (wrist) — all logged multiple full practices throughout the week.