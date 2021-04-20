Patrick Mahomes Claps Back at Tom Brady’s Snarky Tweet to Royals

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may not have gotten the best of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV, but he certainly one-upped the G.O.A.T on Twitter this week.

Mahomes, now a part owner of the Kansas City Royals as of last July, praised the hometown baseball team’s early season success during his press conference on Monday, April 19 — just a few hours before seeing his name in the middle of a friendly bet across the parking lot at Kauffman Stadium.

The latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Chiefs!

Prior to the Royals’ matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday, Kansas City catcher Salvador Perez was seen wearing a Brady jersey. The reason? To pay off a bet with former teammate and lifelong Buccaneers fan Brett Phillips, who was back in town for the three-game series this week.

In a nine-second Twitter video posted by the Royals and captioned, “Sometimes words speak louder than actions,” Perez can be seen wagging his finger while saying into the camera, “Patrick Mahomes the best.”

Sometimes words speak louder than actions. https://t.co/abOakhptsc pic.twitter.com/3jotEP9osF — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 19, 2021

Brady’s Snarky Response Sets up Mahomes Perfectly

Never one to shy away from having some fun on social media, Brady got in on the fun on Tuesday morning by replying with a winky face emoji, “Nahhh I think actions always speak louder than words.”

Nahhh I think actions always speak louder than words 😉 https://t.co/OkilMGgwN5 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 20, 2021

Not to be outdone, the 25-year-old Chiefs superstar got the last laugh about 30 minutes later, reminding the 43-year-old legend that he still has nearly two decades to play catch up.

“I guess we will see in 20 years…,” Mahomes tweeted back at Brady.

I guess we will see in 20 years… 🤷🏽‍♂️😎 https://t.co/CnndcM9ihj — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 20, 2021

Mahomes Impressed by Royals’ Early Season Success

Having grown up in Major League Baseball clubhouses around his dad, Pat Sr. and been drafted by the Detroit Tigers in 2014, Mahomes is an avid fan of the sport. While speaking to reporters for the first time since the Chiefs’ disheartening Super Bowl loss on February 7, the fourth-year signal-caller was asked about his thoughts on the Royals, who opened their season with a 9-5 record prior to Monday night’s loss.

“I think we have the best record in AL right now,” Mahomes said on April 19. “I know it’s by a couple of percentage points but to see them starting off so hot and really getting contributions from everybody on the team that gives me optimism of having a great run and it’s carried over since spring training and will hopefully carry through the rest of the season.”

After consecutive Super Bowl title runs, the Chiefs will look to match their neighbor’s hot start in 2021. The defending AFC champions have opened each of the last two seasons with a 4-0 record before being handed a loss in Week 5.

READ NEXT:

Chris Licata is an NFL contributor covering the Kansas City Chiefs from enemy territory in Denver, Colorado. Follow him on Twitter @Chris__Licata or join the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook community for the latest out of Chiefs Kingdom!