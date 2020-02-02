Patrick Mahomes’ Dad Pat Mahomes Sr. Is Former MLB Baseball Player

Patrick Mahomes’ dad, Pat Mahomes Sr., had a successful career as an MLB pitcher. Pat Sr. played 11 seasons going 42-39 over his career notching 452 strikeouts. Patrick’s father played for the Twins, Red Sox, Mets, Rangers, Cubs and Pirates. After the Chiefs reached the Super Bowl, the Mets tweeted out a congratulatory message feature a photo of Patrick wearing his father’s baseball jersey.

“Congrats to @PatrickMahomes and the @Chiefs. #SuperBowlLIV #LGM,” the Mets noted on Twitter.

Patrick had the talent on the baseball diamond to follow in his father’s footsteps but opted to play football instead of heading to the MLB. Pat Sr. admits he was initially surprised that his son opted to play football but is now glad he made the decision.

“I mean, I was with him,” Pat Sr. explained to the New York Daily News. “I saw him turn down life-changing money and he said ‘Dad, I want to play football.’ He made the decision. He’s always been a kid that was very responsible with the decision that he made. Once he made the decision, I changed my hat and we decided to the best we could.”

Patrick Believes Growing Up in MLB Clubhouses Helped His Career

Patrick may have opted to play a different sport, but that does not mean his experience growing up around pro baseball teams did not help his career. During the NFL Combine, Patrick noted that being around so many great MLB players showed him the “way to be a professional athlete.”

“It definitely helped me, just seeing professional athletes growing up,” Patrick noted, per Yahoo Sports. “You saw how hard they worked [and] when they got to the big leagues, how hard they worked to stay there. They really have shown me the way to be a professional athlete and that’s definitely something I feel is an advantage for me.”

Alex Rodriguez Calls Pat Mahomes Sr. One of His Favorite Teammates

One of Pat Sr.’s teammates with the Rangers was Alex Rodriguez. The legendary slugger noted that Pat was one of his favorite teammates.

“If anybody even threw near me, he would go hit someone on the other team,” Alex explained to the Kansas City Star.

Alex admitted he gave his son Patrick a bit of bad advice recommending he play baseball over football. The legendary MLB player is thankful the Chiefs quarterback did not follow his reccomendation.

“Your future is in baseball, that’s what I told him,” Alex noted to the Kansas City Star. “I’m happy he didn’t listen to me then, so I’m not giving him any more advice.”

Pat Sr.’s Former Teammate LaTroy Hawkins Is His Son’s Godfather

One of Pat Sr.’s former teammates, LaTroy Hawkins is Patrick’s godfather. The Chiefs quarterback speaks highly of LaTroy and his influence on his life.

“Yeah, LaTroy’s been around forever, I love him,” Patrick noted to 9 News. “Great role model for me to look up to and an awesome pro and an even better person.”

After Alex Smith was traded, LaTroy offered the Chiefs quarterback a bit of advice as the Mahomes era officially began in Kansas City.

“I guess like everybody else you kind of knew it was going to happen,” LaTroy told 9 News. “You had an idea. But I just told him it’s your time now. You’ve got to be the first one in the locker room, you’ve got to be the last one to leave. You’ve got to put in your work, you’ve got earn those guys’ respect because you’re working with grown men and you’ve got to continue to get better each and every day.”