Patrick Mahomes Shrugs off ‘Last Time’ vs Tom Brady With Humorous Response

Looking ahead to Week 4, the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a long-awaited Super Bowl LV rematch.

Of course, the headliner will be Patrick Mahomes II vs. Tom Brady part six, with the career series currently set at a three-games-to-two lead in favor of the Bucs veteran. If you only take into account Brady’s time in Tampa Bay, however, the quarterback matchup is even at one win a piece.

Being that this could be Mahomes’ final game against Brady — barring a 2022 Super Bowl head-to-head or another retirement postponement from the legendary QB — you’ll probably hear both signal-callers asked about their adversary several times leading up to Sunday night. It just so happens that Mahomes’ first time fielding the question came this morning on 610 Sports Radio’s “The Drive” with Carrington Harrison.

Patrick Mahomes Makes Light of ‘Last Time’ vs Tom Brady

During his weekly spot with Harrison, the radio host asked Mahomes if he has even “allowed” himself to think that “this could be the last time that you guys go up against each other.”

“Nah I haven’t allowed myself,” Mahomes responded candidly, joking: “I’ve had a couple of games already now that’s been the last time I might be able to go up against Brady so he’s a guy that seems like he always comes back and plays another season, and he always plays at a high level.”

When it comes to Brady, better to assume he’s not going anywhere anytime soon — at least that appears to be Mahomes’ thought process. Even if Brady does retire after the 2022 season, the Chiefs superstar is still waiting for his rematch on the golf course after losing in this summer’s Las Vegas edition of Capital One’s “The Match.”

These two are always going to minimize the importance of a quarterback matchup anyway, and that’s what makes them great football players. They put the team and winning above all else. So don’t be surprised if Mahomes and Brady act like Week 4 is just another game.

“You just go about knowing that they have the GOAT on that side of the football field and that he’s always [going to] give them a chance to win,” Mahomes concluded. “This is a stout defense that we’re going to have to go up against and I know I’m going to have to do my best in order to put up points on the board.”

Yep, just two of the greatest NFL athletes of all time pitted against each other for what could be the last time — nothing to see here, folks.

Hurricane Ian Poses a Threat to Buccaneers-Chiefs

Tampa Bay Times reporter Rick Stroud released some breaking news regarding the Sunday Night Football matchup on September 26.

He tweeted: “The Bucs are working with the NFL to make contingency plans to possibly move Sunday’s game against the Chiefs and/or make arrangements to practice in another city Wednesday and Thursday should Hurricane Ian make landfall near Tampa, coach Todd Bowles said. ‘Right now, we’re still monitoring things but we’re working things out with the league and we should have a decision hopefully later on today about what we’re going to do,’ Bowles said Monday.”

“Right now, we’re still monitoring things but we’re working things out with the league and we should have a decision hopefully later on today about what we’re going to do,” Bowles said Monday. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) September 26, 2022

It was later reported on NFL.com that the Bucs would be practicing in Miami this week.

Brady commented on the impending face-off against Mahomes on SiriusXM’s “Let’s Go!” podcast, and why his team has to stay prepared despite the weather concerns.

“They lost a tough one on the road, so they’ll be hungry,” TB12 voiced. “They’ll kind of have a normal week of prep. And, look, I think when you are dealing with some of the things that we’re gonna have to deal with this week, there [are] built-in excuses that should never be excuses for anything. We gotta approach the week with the championship attitude that no matter what we face and no matter who plays, we’re gonna have to go out there and find a way to win the game. So it’s not gonna be easy. It’s a huge test.”