Patrick Mahomes Teases Role Daughter Sterling Will Play In 2022 Wedding

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is opening up about his upcoming nuptials to longtime love Brittany Matthews.

In an exclusive interview with People on behalf of the Head and Shoulders #NeverNotWorking campaign, the new dad revealed how he and mom plan to involve daughter Sterling Skye when they tie the knot in 2022.

“She’ll be, I think, a little over a year old by the time the wedding happens … so hopefully she’ll be able to be the flower girl and be able to be walking by then and do all that cool stuff,” he said. “But she’ll be a part of the wedding no matter what.”

Mahomes and Matthews got engaged at Arrowhead Stadium last summer ahead of the 2020 season, coincidentally the same evening the Chiefs all received their Super Bowl rings. Later that month, the pair announced they were expecting their first child and in February, welcomed baby girl Sterling Skye.

Mahomes Says It Was a ‘Relief’ to Finally Show Sterling’s Face

Mahomes and Matthews excitedly shared photos and videos of Sterling in the days following her birth, but were careful to hide her face in the process. Finally, after almost four months, they finally introduced the youngest Mahomes to the world with an adorable family photo.

In the same interview with People, the league’s 2018 MVP explained why he and Matthews took their time to officially show Sterling’s face. To be honest, you can’t blame their reasoning.

The latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

Well, first we didn’t want to [show her in photos], especially when she was so young. We wanted to kind of keep that stuff personal to us and so we kept some of the photos and stuff like that for a while. And then it kind of got to a point where we had her all the time and we enjoyed being with her so much and we were tired of hiding her from everybody.