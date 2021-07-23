Patrick Mahomes Teases Role Daughter Sterling Will Play In 2022 Wedding

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is opening up about his upcoming nuptials to longtime love Brittany Matthews.
In an exclusive interview with People on behalf of the Head and Shoulders #NeverNotWorking campaign, the new dad revealed how he and mom plan to involve daughter Sterling Skye when they tie the knot in 2022.
“She’ll be, I think, a little over a year old by the time the wedding happens … so hopefully she’ll be able to be the flower girl and be able to be walking by then and do all that cool stuff,” he said. “But she’ll be a part of the wedding no matter what.”
Mahomes and Matthews got engaged at Arrowhead Stadium last summer ahead of the 2020 season, coincidentally the same evening the Chiefs all received their Super Bowl rings. Later that month, the pair announced they were expecting their first child and in February, welcomed baby girl Sterling Skye.
Mahomes Says It Was a ‘Relief’ to Finally Show Sterling’s Face
Mahomes and Matthews excitedly shared photos and videos of Sterling in the days following her birth, but were careful to hide her face in the process. Finally, after almost four months, they finally introduced the youngest Mahomes to the world with an adorable family photo.
In the same interview with People, the league’s 2018 MVP explained why he and Matthews took their time to officially show Sterling’s face. To be honest, you can’t blame their reasoning.
Well, first we didn’t want to [show her in photos], especially when she was so young. We wanted to kind of keep that stuff personal to us and so we kept some of the photos and stuff like that for a while. And then it kind of got to a point where we had her all the time and we enjoyed being with her so much and we were tired of hiding her from everybody.
So it wasn’t that we were trying to show her to the world I guess in a sense, we were just tired of having to hide her everywhere we went. We wanted her to be a part of our lives because she is such a big part of it,” he adds. “… It [gave us] a little relief off our backs that we didn’t have to hide her everywhere and we could show her to the world and let them enjoy her as much as we do every single day.
Mr. and Mrs. Mahomes Present Bridal Party With Epic Gift
If you had any doubt the Mahomes-Matthews wedding wouldn’t be a true celebration, the pre-ceremony offerings should definitely prove you wrong. The first family of Kansas City asked loved ones like Mahomes’ little brother Jackson to celebrate alongside them with Rolex watches and Cartier bracelets.
In a now-deleted Instagram Story, Sydni Paige, fiancee of Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu, showed off the estimated $6,900 bracelet and captioned the video: “Nooo wayyyyyyyy. This is how you gonna ask?!”
Of course, she accepted the invitation to be Matthews’ bridesmaid.
Per Jackson’s now-deleted Story, Page Six reported that groomsmen received silver Rolex Submariner worth just over $9,000. Alongside that came a personalized flask and Fireball shot while the Cartier bracelets were accompanied with a monogrammed silk robe.
If those are just the bridal party gifts, we can’t imagine how opulent the wedding will be.
