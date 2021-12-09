Raiders’ Maxx Crosby on Chiefs Offense: ‘They Have a Lot of Eye Candy’

When the Kansas City Chiefs traveled to Allegiant Stadium to play the Las Vegas Raiders on November 14, they came away with a 41-14 victory.

It was the second-most points that the Chiefs scored in 2021 and the only time they’ve scored over 25 points since Week 6. Needless to say, the Raiders defense is looking to redeem themselves in Week 14.

One player, in particular, will be key in leading that charge: pass-rusher Maxx Crosby.

Crosby on Challenge Chiefs Offense Brings

During a press conference on December 8, Crosby had an interesting way of describing the KC offense.

“They have a lot of eye candy in their offense,” the edge rusher noted with a smile, “they want you looking one way so that they can come back with something, just like you said — reverses, RPOs, all that stuff.”

Crosby added: “They do a great job. Coach Andy Reid, he’s one of the best in the game so he’s always trying to mess up your [defensive] rules.”

It’s a funny way to characterize a unit because eye candy by definition means: “People or things that are attractive to look at but are not interesting in other ways.”

In football terms, Crosby’s remarks could have been taken as an insult to some. Eye candy could imply that the Chiefs’ weapons are more flashy than good, but the pass-rusher didn’t say that exactly.

In fact, Crosby had high praise for the man that he’s trying to disrupt — quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“He’s one of those guys that really never gives up on a play — he can throw from every angle, he’s quick, he’s got good speed and he’s got great instincts, I think as a quarterback, that’s kind of what separates him. He can make things happen out of nowhere, so he’s one of those guys you just got to continuously pursue, try to keep in the pocket as best you can and try to take the ball away, he’s a special player and I always look forward to playing him,” Crosby stated.

Whether the pass-rusher meant his eye candy comment as a compliment or a slight is for you to decide, the Chiefs offense just hopes to repeat their performance from the last time the two teams met.

Auxiliary Weapons Must Prove Crosby Wrong

Nobody doubts the talent of Tyreek Hill or Travis Kelce, but Kansas City has struggled to find a consistent third option for Mahomes this season.

Stephen A. Smith called out the Chiefs for this issue earlier this week. The star power is there but the run game and the wide receiver depth are not.

The first time these secondary weapons went up against the Raiders in 2021, however, they had one of their better outings. Running back Darrel Williams totaled 144 scrimmage yards (101 through the air) and Byron Pringle added 46 receiving yards — including a 22-yard touchdown.

Williams also had an insane touchdown grab that was from 38 yards out.

Patrick Mahomes breaks the pocket, rushes forward, and throws it to Darrel Williams, who somehow comes down with the contested catch in the endzone. PAT is good. #Chiefs – 34#Raiders – 14 pic.twitter.com/olZitE4uG5 — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) November 15, 2021

Mecole Hardman, Demarcus Robinson and Marcus Kemp even combined for 66 yards receiving. If Coach Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy can keep Las Vegas guessing on who’s getting the football, they should be able to put points on the board once again.