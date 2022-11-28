Chiefs RB Ronald Jones Breaks Silence on First Game With KC

It finally happened, Kansas City Chiefs big-name free-agent acquisition Ronald Jones II suited up in a game on Sunday for the first time this season.

With Clyde Edwards-Helaire injured and Wayne Gallman left on the practice squad, this was always a likely scenario against the Los Angeles Rams assuming head coach Andy Reid stuck with the three-RB approach. He did, as Jones was given 11 out of 76 potential snaps on offense according to Pro Football Focus — which equates to just under 15%.

The former Super Bowl champion starter made the most of his limited opportunity, with 12 yards rushing and another 22 through the air. He was not asked to pass block for Patrick Mahomes, receiving four hand-offs as a runner.

After the game, reporters caught up with Jones at his locker, including USA Today media member Charles Goldman of Chiefs Wire.

Ronald Jones Breaks Silence on First Chiefs Appearance

During an article with the aforementioned Chiefs Wire, Goldman relayed Jones’ thoughts after the new experience with KC.

“I feel good,” the veteran voiced. “Coach [Reid] said I was going to get a few plays, so just staying ready all week and focused all week. You know, just being a pro.”

He noted that Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy did not alter his typical practice regimen at all this week. “No, just some regular scheme and blitzes,” Goldman relayed from Jones. “Things that we do every week. I’ve been prepping the whole time, just staying in shape and getting out there. Game speed is a little different, huffing and puffing, but I was glad to be out there. I could play another quarter right now.”

Lack of snaps or not, “RoJo” just seemed happy to be out there on the field contributing once again. After the former second-round selection hinted that he would like a release earlier this year, Reid told the media that he appreciated his passion.

“Ronald would be playing for most teams,” Reid stated at the time, “I appreciate what he’s done [in practice] and how he’s handling himself. He wants to play, that’s what he wants to do. You can’t blame him for that.”

And play he did, Jones even caught his first pass from Mahomes during regular-season action — a 22-yard catch and run. “Nah, I didn’t,” the RB admitted when asked if he was expecting to be his quarterback’s eventual read on the reception. “But we work on it in practice all the time, so you’ve got to stay ready. [Mahomes is] a magician back there, so he can hit any one of us at any time.”

Jones should continue to see snaps while Edwards-Helaire works his way back from injury.

Isiah Pacheco Solidifying Role as RB1

Before the “CEH” injury, rookie Isiah Pacheco was already emerging as the starting running back in this 2022 Chiefs offense. Although Week 12 wasn’t nearly as strong of an effort as Weeks 10 or 11, the Rutgers product did burst into the end zone for his first touchdown since Week 1.

When all was said and done on Sunday, Pacheco received his most carries in an NFL game with a career-high 22 rushing attempts. Unfortunately, his average was a bit lower than normal with 3.14 yards per carry against a tough Rams front. That amounted to 69 yards on the ground.

Pacheco also caught his longest NFL reception from Mahomes in Week 12, a 17-yard gainer. It was only his fourth catch of the campaign, and his first since Week 9 versus Tennessee.

Fellow Chiefs Wire contributor Ed Easton Jr. listed the first-year ball carrier on his weekly KC stock report, trending up of course.

“Pacheco’s angry running style is becoming a favorite of Chiefs fans as he consistently battled for extra yards per carry,” wrote Easton. “The injury to Clyde Edwards-Helaire has increased Pacheco’s usage, so Sunday’s touchdown could be a preview of more to come.”

It feels more and more likely that the Chiefs will eventually move on from Edwards-Helaire as the long-term feature back in Kansas City — assuming they have not done so already.