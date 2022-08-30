Chiefs Reach Final Decision on Ronald Jones, Shane Buechele: Report

Throughout Kansas City Chiefs training camp, no KC player has been speculated on more so than running back Ronald Jones II.

After signing with the Chiefs in March, many pegged Jones as a trade candidate in August. That ongoing chatter lasted all the way up until August 29, the night before the NFL roster cutdown.

This morning on the 30th, a final decision was reportedly reached.

Jones ‘Made the Initial 53-Man Roster’

Just after the Chiefs announced a few more cuts, including former All-Pro WR Josh Gordon, KC Star reporter Herbie Teope revealed some breaking news.

“The Chiefs are in the process of trimming the roster and one player won’t be among the cuts,” he relayed. “RB Ronald Jones made the initial 53-player roster, according to a source. I’m told Jones played his way on the roster in the last preseason game.”

Boom — eight rushes and 43 yards later, “RoJo” is apparently in as the Chiefs most likely decided to keep four ball carriers initially (not including fullback Michael Burton). Barring a major shock, the other three should be Clyde Edwards-Helaire, rookie phenom Isiah Pacheco, and veteran Jerick McKinnon.

Although the Derrick Gore injury made things easier on Jones, he certainly seized the moment with a team-leading 5.4 yards per carry against the Green Bay Packers. That’s how you get things done during a roster push.

#Chiefs RB Ronald Jones II uses the truck stick on the 2nd & 18 run. Jones is fighting for a roster spot this evening. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/q0grZ5eMFy — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) August 26, 2022

Buechele, Bell Join Jones on Roster

The running back wasn’t the only player to impress against the Packers. Third-string quarterback Shane Buechele went 11-of-17 for 166 passing yards and two touchdowns.

It was a nice preseason as a whole for the dual-threat signal-caller who threw for 335 yards (111.7 per game) and ran for another 45. All of that combined with his three total TDs and one interception yielded a solid QB rating of 91.5.

The Athletic’s Nate Taylor informed the masses that Buechele would be safe, adding that injured tight end Blake Bell will also make the 53-man roster initially. He explained:

“Blake Bell will be on the Chiefs’ initial 53-man roster before spending the first few weeks on IR to continue recovering from his hip surgery, per source. Shane Buechele has also earned a roster spot.”

Blake Bell will be on the Chiefs’ initial 53-man roster before spending the first few weeks on IR to continue recovering from his hip surgery, per source. Shane Buechele has also earned a roster spot. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) August 30, 2022

Bell will be an interesting injury case to monitor after the deadline passes. For now — with all three of these players on the initial 53, that’s not a good sign for bubble candidates like WR/RB Jerrion Ealy, tight end Jordan Franks, and any auxiliary pieces that might have made the roster on the offensive side.

It appears that the Chiefs will continue to groom Buechele to eventually take over for veteran Chad Henne as the primary backup behind Patrick Mahomes II. This summer, the youngster has shown more than ever that he might be up to the task.

Having said that, Kansas City has already guaranteed Henne $2 million between his base salary and prorated bonus, so expect head coach Andy Reid to roll with three quarterbacks for the time being.

Another Cut Comes In

In other news, KC Star reporter Jesse Newell also tweeted that the “Chiefs waived OL Vitaliy Gurman, according to a source.”

Chiefs waived OL Vitaliy Gurman, according to a source. Could be a candidate for the practice squad if he clears waivers. — Jesse Newell (@jessenewell) August 30, 2022

He added that Gurman “could be a candidate for the practice squad if he clears waivers.” The Chiefs still have a few more likely cuts to make on the offensive line.

This morning, defensive tackle signings Danny Shelton and Taylor Stallworth were also released, along with the aforementioned Gordon.