Chiefs WR Justyn Ross Trending After Video With Patrick Mahomes

Second-year wide receiver Justyn Ross could be the ace in the hole for general manager Brett Veach and the Kansas City Chiefs — if he can only stay healthy.

The Clemson product led his conference in receiving yards as a freshman but was derailed by a long list of injuries after that. He’s expected to make his long-awaited return — and NFL debut — in 2023, and fans will hope the player matches the hype.

The latest trending social media clip featured Ross and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. It was first seen via Preston Smith Photography on Instagram, but was later shared by podcaster Noah Gronniger on Twitter.

“Mahomes throws [a] laser to Justyn Ross,” Gronniger detailed on April 8. The clip is a slow-mo of a beautiful spiral from the Chiefs QB, and a sure-handed snag from the promising WR.

Chiefs Kingdom Reacts to Justyn Ross Video Clip With Patrick Mahomes

It’s not the first time that Ross has caught the attention of the fanbase this spring, and Chiefs Kingdom reacted to this video as well.

“Patrick Mahomes to Justyn Ross. I could get used to this 😏,” one fan replied. Another let their emojis do the talking, commenting: “😲👀❣🔥😎.”

“Get those hands ready, rook,” a third voiced, while a fourth admitted that they’re “not expecting much from Ross.” The fan explained: “[Too] much hype and little chance he makes an impact.”

Finally, one fan noted that he “would love to see Patrick’s evaluation of him?”

Ross entered the KC organization as a low-risk, high-reward signing after the draft. With a full year of studying head coach Andy Reid’s system under his belt, now he just has to prove that his injuries haven’t slowed him down on the football field.

Whatever the end result, getting some extra work in with Mahomes can’t hurt his chances of finding success with the Chiefs. Ross should come into training camp battling for one of the final roster spots at wide receiver behind Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore, and any other pass-catchers added in free agency or the draft.

Fan Argues Chiefs Should Have Re-Signed WR Mecole Hardman

During the April 8 edition of Arrowhead Pride’s “Let’s Argue” with Mark Gunnels, a fan argued that the Chiefs dropped the ball by letting wide receiver Mecole Hardman sign with the New York Jets. Here was Gunnels’ response:

“When you look at the contract Mecole Hardman received from the New York Jets, I can see why fans are questioning why the Chiefs couldn’t have done a similar deal. Hardman agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $6.5 million. However, the writing was on the wall when the Chiefs traded for Kadarius Toney. He can do everything Hardman can and more. Toney is a better route runner and can climb the ladder. Also, if the Chiefs brought back Hardman, it would have potentially taken away from Skyy Moore’s development.”

Veach and KC opted to pass on Hardman — that much was clear. Instead, they’ll roll with Toney and Moore as Gunnels suggested, but they also brought in some affordable slot depth in Richie James Jr.

Between those three weapons, there wasn’t much room for Hardman’s all-too-similar skill set. Instead, the Chiefs will likely spend that cap space elsewhere after seeing how the NFL Draft shakes out at various positions.