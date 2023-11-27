Chiefs ‘Tried’ to Make WR Trade This Spring: Report

Hours ahead of Rashee Rice’s breakout performance in Week 12, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport revealed an interesting trade rumor within an article on the Kansas City Chiefs’ struggles at wide receiver.

“Sources say the Chiefs tried to trade up in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft in order to select a receiver, but they couldn’t get into the 20s,” Rapoport informed. “Kansas City did trade up in Round 2 for Rashee Rice, who has flashed potential during his rookie season.”

The long-time insider also hinted that KC general manager Brett Veach was less likely to pursue a deal for a veteran wideout in October.

“While some wondered if the Chiefs would make a move for a receiver at the league’s Oct. 31 trade deadline, moving draft picks for a one-year rental isn’t usually the method for sustained success,” Rapoport stated.

He added that “the team likes Rice and this young group” at this stage of the season.

Chiefs Could Be Better Off With Rashee Rice Than Reported 1st Round WR Trade

It’s easy to say this after Rice’s best game as an NFL pro, but the failed first-round trade attempt may end up working out in the Chiefs’ favor.

Four wide receiver prospects were drafted in round one last April. They were Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Quentin Johnston, Zay Flowers and Jordan Addison.

Out of those four rookies, only two have a higher receiving yardage total than Rice through 12 weeks (Flowers and Addison), and Rice has played one less game than Flowers.

That’s not to say Smith-Njigba or Johnston are busts, but it is clear that Rice is at least on a similar level as all four of these youngsters. So, if you can land a comparable talent one round later — while also selecting edge rusher Felix Anudike-Uzomah and keeping whatever assets it might have cost to trade up into the early 20s — why wouldn’t you?

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Rice are starting to build some chemistry together. If that continues, the SMU product could turn into another slam dunk of a draft pick for Veach and company.

And although he traded up to get him, the Chiefs GM didn’t have to give up the same amount that he would have in round one.

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Believes Rashee Rice Can Still ‘Take That Step’ Into Becoming a Top WR Target

Against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 26, Mahomes and Rice connected for eight catches, 107 receiving yards and a touchdown.

“I think he has a chance to be a great receiver in this league and we’re going to continue to push him to be that receiver every single week,” Mahomes told reporters after the win.

But the superstar QB doesn’t just see Rice as a complimentary short-yardage piece.

“We’ve been designing plays to get him down the field,” the QB detailed. “It’s just with the coverages we’ve been getting… people have dropped and I’ve thrown it underneath. But I do think he can take that step, he has the ability and you saw it on that [touchdown reception].”

“It’s not just go routes,” Mahomes went on. “I think [Rice] can get across the field. Obviously, y’all see the versatility with the football, but he has the speed to win downfield. We’ll continue to expand his role.”

It’s exciting to see Rice develop before our very eyes. Tyreek Hill finished with 593 receiving yards over 16 appearances as a rookie within Andy Reid’s system.

Rice already has 527 through 11 games — although Hill wasn’t playing with Mahomes at the time.

Make no mistake about it, Rice’s year one contributions have been impressive for a wide receiver in an offense as complex as this one. Perhaps, the Chiefs won’t end up regretting passing on a deadline WR trade after all.