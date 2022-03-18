Chiefs Sign $10.75 Million Weapon for Patrick Mahomes: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs have finally added that all-important third playmaker for Patrick Mahomes, and his name is JuJu Smith-Schuster.

The ex-Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver announced the news on Twitter, writing: “#ChiefsKingdom Let’s Go!”

ALL the latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Chiefs!

Chiefs Bolster Offense With Key 3rd Weapon

Shortly after Smith-Schuster broke the story, ESPN NFL insider Field Yates revealed the details of his new contract. It will be a “one-year, $10.75M deal with the Chiefs.”

JuJu Smith-Schuster is getting a one-year, $10.75M deal with the Chiefs, per source. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 18, 2022

We’ve talked about it so many times heading into the offseason but this system works so much better with a third weapon for Mahomes. Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce are phenomenal talents, but even their numbers see a dip when two defenders are shadowing them all game.

Last night on March 17, Kansas City lost Byron Pringle — who was arguably their third-best receiver in 2021 at times. Now, they fill the void by bringing in a former 1,400-yard talent.

Reactions to the Deal

Many reacted to this big move from Brett Veach, just minutes after the breaking news that Deshaun Watson was headed to the Cleveland Browns. We’ll start with Smith-Schuster himself.

Thank you, Steelers Nation!! I Love You! 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/o5xN8fgc9C — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) March 18, 2022

The wide-out showed his appreciation to the city of Pittsburgh, voicing: “Thank you for taking me in and making me a part of the family from the moment I was drafted. You all took me in so quickly, and I really needed it. I was a wide-eyed 20-year old who was sent to the east coast away from my family for the first time in my life, and you made me feel right at home, despite all of the loneliness I should have felt. These have been the best five years in my life. I owe so much to the fans who embraced me and who made playing on Sundays in Pittsburgh so special. It was an honor to wear the black and gold for you all! I love you!”

Mahomes was quick to respond with some Twitter hype, writing: “Turn me up brotha!!!”

Turn me up brotha!!! 💪🏽💪🏽 https://t.co/CqCkbZBJtl — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) March 18, 2022

Chiefs analysts and KC fans reacted too. One well-stated tweet was from Brandon Kiley of 101ESPN’s “BK & Ferrario.” He noted: “Juju’s best work was done as a secondary pass catcher behind Antonio Brown. He now returns to that role next to Tyreek & Kelce. He’s perfect for what they needed, and they didn’t have to break the bank to get it done.”

Juju’s best work was done as a secondary pass catcher behind Antonio Brown. He now returns to that role next to Tyreek & Kelce. He’s perfect for what they needed, and they didn’t have to break the bank to get it done. Still need an edge rusher, nose tackle, corner & RT. — Brandon Kiley (@BKSportsTalk) March 18, 2022

Ron Kopp Jr. of Arrowhead Pride praised the addition as well. “I really like how Juju’s skills fit what the offense appeared to need last season — and I like the one-year deal, not preventing them from making a WR pick this year,” he explained. “#Chiefs are 2/2 on good mid-tier free-agent deals.”