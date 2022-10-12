Chiefs Sign Veteran Acquisition to Active Roster: Report

We have Kansas City Chiefs news this morning on October 12, offseason defensive tackle signing Taylor Stallworth will be promoted to the 53-man roster ahead of Week 6.

NFL player agent Brett Tessler announced the move on Twitter, stating: “The Kansas City Chiefs just signed my client Taylor Stallworth to their 53-man roster. [The] 5th-year veteran DT has been on their practice squad the last 5 weeks and spent the last couple [of] seasons [with] the Indianapolis Colts where he was a valuable member of their d-line rotation.”

The Kansas City Chiefs just signed my client Taylor Stallworth to their 53-man roster. 5th year veteran DT has been on their practice squad the last 5 weeks and spent the last couple seasons w/the Indianapolis Colts where he was a valuable member of their d-line rotation. — Brett Tessler (@TesslerSports) October 12, 2022

Taylor Stallworth Called on to Replace Tershawn Wharton

It’s no surprise that Stallworth is being activated considering the news of Tershawn Wharton’s season-ending injury. The pass-rushing DT tore his ACL on Monday Night Football and this move helps fill the void left in his wake.

In theory, Stallworth could also help aid the run defense. Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs trampled all over the Chiefs’ defensive front with 154 yards on the ground in Week 5.

To be fair, the same Kansas City front dominated a Tampa Bay Buccaneers rushing attack that was immediately abandoned the week before (three total yards). Stallworth is not a clogger like Danny Shelton — another veteran D-tackle on the KC practice squad — but he is a dual threat that can play both the run and pass game fairly well.

Colts DT Taylor Stallworth reads screen, takes a great pursuit angle & tackles RB Leonard Fournette. Effort will never betray you! #StopTheRun #Colts #ColtsNation pic.twitter.com/cZGeQnX8LY — Coach Aaron Day (@dlinevids1) November 28, 2021

Stallworth, 27, entered the NFL undrafted out of South Carolina in 2018. He made the New Orleans Saints’ initial 53-man roster before bouncing on and off the practice squad for two seasons, per Pro Football Reference.

The veteran defender then signed with the Indianapolis Colts in 2020 and would appear in 32 games over the next two campaigns — recording 28 tackles (five for a loss), 13 quarterback hits, and 3.5 sacks.

Stallworth’s permanent elevation to the 53 solidifies an interior defensive line that has had a strong start to the year. Chris Jones leads the way with an elite 91.9 grade on Pro Football Focus through five weeks. The superstar DT already has 20 quarterback pressures and five defensive stops against the run.

Former third-rounder Khalen Saunders has also enjoyed a resurgence in 2022. PFF has given him solid marks all around (66.8 overall), with two QB pressures and eight defensive stops.

Analytically speaking, the weak link has been fifth-year veteran Derrick Nnadi. He currently has a putrid 39.1 grade on PFF with zero QB pressures and a run defense score of 41.2. That includes two missed tackles and two defensive stops.

Chiefs Release DT Cortez Broughton From Practice Squad

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Chiefs also cut fellow defensive tackle Cortez Broughton from the practice squad on October 11. Charles Goldman of Chiefs Wire discussed last night’s move:

“Broughton was only re-signed to the practice squad recently after spending some time this past offseason with Kansas City. He missed training camp due to a failed physical designation, but they’ve had him on the practice squad for two weeks now. Broughton spent the entire 2021 NFL season on the team’s practice squad and played three defensive snaps in Week 15 against the [Los Angeles] Chargers last year.”

Given the Wharton injury, it is somewhat odd that the Chiefs decided to release Broughton now, but it could mean that another transaction is coming.

The former Chargers’ seventh-round selection entered the NFL in 2019. He has been credited with nine career tackles and one pass deflection.