Chiefs Draft Pick Leaves Practice Early After ‘Coming up Gimpy’ [LOOK]

The Kansas City Chiefs may have suffered another injury blow on August 2 as rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore left practice early after “coming up gimpy” following a drill.

While the severity is unknown at this time, KSHB41 reporter Aaron Ladd did get a video of the rough fall that led to the camp departure. The potential ailment occurred during a 1-on-1 against fellow rookie Nazeeh Johnson, who delivered a hit on Moore after he bobbled the pass.

📹VIDEO: #Chiefs Skyy Moore is leaving practice early after coming up gimpy during 1-on-1s. @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/35TCQ4Xw21 — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) August 2, 2022

UPDATE: Chiefs Inform of ‘Hip Injury’

After practice ended, Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney tweeted out an official update from the Chiefs organization.

The Chiefs say WR Skyy Moore left early due to a hip injury. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 2, 2022

It read: “The Chiefs say WR Skyy Moore left early due to a hip injury.”

The Athletic’s Nate Taylor confirmed this information in a tweet of his own.

Sky Moore sustained a hip injury midway through today’s practice. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) August 2, 2022

Camp Injuries Are No Fun

This weekend, Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson strained his quad just as he was starting to get hot, and now a similar sort of setback could have happened with Moore. The second-round selection was beginning to impress reporters with his sharp route-running and reliable hands as he built chemistry with Patrick Mahomes.

Sweeney even noted that he felt the Western Michigan product was “ahead of schedule” after admitting he saw him as a 2023 impact player originally.

Skyy Moore now heading up the hill back to the practice facility. https://t.co/uQmQJ2uLOu — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) August 2, 2022

Hopefully, this hip injury is nothing more than a minor issue for Moore and that immediate playmaker narrative continues throughout the rest of training camp.