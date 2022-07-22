Key Chiefs Rookie Says ‘He’s 100%’ After Offseason Injury, Reveals Insider

When the Kansas City Chiefs took the field for Organized Team Activities (OTAs), fans were excited to see several new faces in action, including second-round draft pick Skyy Moore.

Unfortunately, the Western Michigan product was sidelined for most of the spring with a hamstring ailment. Needless to say, this was a buzzkill and a minor concern as the rookie fell slightly behind in building chemistry with quarterback Patrick Mahomes II.

Earlier today on July 22, Chiefs Kingdom got the injury update they needed and it came straight from the horse’s mouth.

Moore Breaks Silence on Hamstring

During the initial round of media access at training camp on Friday, Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney revealed a very important two words from a conversation with the first-year wide receiver.

“Skyy Moore told me he’s 100% now after going through some hamstring stuff during offseason work,” Sweeney informed.

“100 percent” — a simple comment that should be music to the ears of all Chiefs fans.

Moore even joked that he was so excited to get to training camp that he “forgot everything” in Tampa Bay after accidentally locking himself out of his hotel room. KC’s newest weapon seemed genuinely giddy to be present at St. Joseph.

Expectations Are Skyy High

It will never be a fair comparison for a rookie but based on skill set and circumstance, many will liken Moore to Tyreek Hill as a potential long-term replacement in KC — especially if Mecole Hardman continues a lackluster start to his NFL career.

Rich Eisen detailed the comparison during an episode of his radio show on May 5:

I thought about this when he was at the combine running his routes and going through his drills. I thought to myself, he would be incredible in Kansas City’s offense — but they have Tyreek Hill — not even imagining in a million years that Tyreek Hill was not coming back to the Kansas City Chiefs… Now, Tyreek Hill’s gone and they drafted the kid in the second round… Tyreek Hill, 5’10”, 185. Skyy Moore’s, 5’10”, 195. Look, I’m not saying he’s Tyreek Hill, I’m just saying he’s got the height [and] weight of Tyreek Hill and he’s got a big game too. I think Andy Reid is going to plug him in and we’re going to see how good he can be… I can’t wait to see how he’s going to do in this offense this fall.

As much as fans may dream about this possibility, it’s important to separate one playmaker from the other. Without Hill, this offense should be more diverse than ever before under Mahomes. Spreading the ball around will be key and all Moore has to be is a productive cog in the system, not an immediate superstar that runs the show.

Having said that, the youngster is “eager to make an immediate impact” according to KSHB reporter Aaron Ladd. DraftKings Sportsbook projected what that could look like this season. Moore’s reception total is currently set at an over/under of 50.5 catches with a yardage over/under of 680.5 yards and over/under 4.5 touchdowns.

He also has +1000 odds to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

It will be great to finally see him take part in Chiefs’ practices and eventually, preseason outings. That should whet the appetite of fans ahead of the 2022 audition.