2 Chiefs Departures Labeled ‘Most Dangerous Addition’ on New Squad

The Kansas City Chiefs did not make it through the 2023 offseason unscathed after another Super Bowl win under head coach Andy Reid in February.

Two of the biggest departures were wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. — although KC general manager Brett Veach did account for Brown with signings Jawaan Taylor and Donovan Smith. During a Bleacher Report article on May 22, NFL writer Kristopher Knox named both Smith-Schuster and Brown as the “most dangerous addition” for their respective franchises.

Those two AFC challengers are the New England Patriots and Cincinnati Bengals, who swiped the pair of ex-Chiefs away from Veach and Reid.

Ex-Chiefs’ JuJu Smith-Schuster & Orlando Brown Praised by NFL Writer

Knox had his reasons for labeling each Kansas City departure “dangerous” with their new squad.

“The Patriots lost top receiver Jakobi Meyers in free agency but replaced him with a more dynamic pass-catcher in JuJu Smith-Schuster,” Knox voiced of the former KC wideout. “While there’s plenty to like about Meyer’s game… Smith-Schuster is closer to being a true No. 1 receiver for New England.”

After comparing the two pass-catchers some more, he concluded that “while adding Smith-Schuster alone might not return quarterback Mac Jones to the Pro Bowl form he showed as a rookie in 2021, it will provide some potency to the Patriots’ passing game.”

Brown garnered even higher praise with Cincy. “Offensive linemen are rarely described as ‘dangerous,’ but the arrival of left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. could be so impactful for the Cincinnati Bengals that Brown gets the nod here,” he wrote.

Reasoning: “The addition of Brown is big for two reasons. For one, it should substantially impact the pass-blocking efficiency of Cincinnati’s line, which has been a problem since star quarterback Joe Burrow was drafted in 2020” — citing Joe Burrow’s 124 career sacks in just 42 regular season games.

“Secondly, Brown should help bolster a Cincinnati rushing attack that averaged a modest 3.8 yards per carry last season,” Knox added. “The Bengals still ranked eighth in total yards and seventh in scoring. With a more balanced attack, the offense could be nigh unstoppable.”

Bleacher Report Calls Chiefs Rookie WR Rashee Rice the ‘Most Dangerous Addition’ for KC

As for the Chiefs, Knox didn’t leave them out, naming second-round WR Rashee Rice as Kansas City’s “most dangerous” new piece.

“Kansas City has been able to thrive with a rotating supporting cast because it has head coach Andy Reid, an offensive guru, and MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes,” he noted, “[but] there will be a new No. 1 receiver this season, and the results could easily be the same.”

“Though the Chiefs did add veteran Richie James, rookie second-round pick Rashee Rice is best suited to take the mantle from Smith-Schuster,” Knox continued. “He’s a big (6’1″, 204 lbs), physical receiver who can fill a variety of roles in Reid’s offense… At SMU last season, Rice logged 1,355 yards and 10 touchdowns. He probably won’t approach those numbers as a rookie, but he can quickly become Kansas City’s second-biggest mismatch behind tight end Travis Kelce.”

He also quoted Bleacher Report draft scout Derrik Klassen, who wrote: “For more creative teams, Rice’s bully-ball YAC skills and alignment flexibility will make him a nifty weapon to move around the formation.”

That’s the type of playmaker that could thrive in Reid’s system, although it might take a year or two for Rice to learn the ins and outs of the scheme. Still, the “dangerous” tag fits in small doses too so long as the impact is noticeable, and the SMU product should be one of the more intriguing prospects to watch in 2023 with Mahomes throwing him the football.