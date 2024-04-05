Ex-Bills WR Stefon Diggs Wasn’t ‘Allowed’ to Seek Trade With Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills are in a tough spot after trading Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans.

The Bills ate over $31 million in dead money and took a $4 million cap hit to immediately part ways with their No.1 wide receiver. To close the deal, Buffalo also sent Houston a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick. In exchange, the Bills received a 2025 second-rounder.

Speaking to reporters on April 3, Bills general manager Brandon Beane refused to say whether Diggs demanded a trade. “Sometimes in this seat, you’ve got to make difficult decisions… It wasn’t easy. But it was with a lot of thought, discussion, and conversations at the highest level of our organization. It was made with the best interest of the Bills.”

According to NFL insider Chris Simms, it was also in the Bills’ best interest to block Diggs from landing with the Kansas City Chiefs. Simms dropped the bombshell report while appearing on “PFT Live with Mike Florio” on Thursday, April 4.

“From what I do know, right, is that he was allowed to seek a trade from anybody in the league, except the Kansas City Chiefs,” Simms told Florio. “That’s what I’ve been told by multiple people. The Chiefs were the only people not allowed to trade for him.”

The Chiefs have eliminated the Bills from playoffs in two of the past three seasons. Kansas City’s biggest criticism last year was the lack of reliable weapons for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Despite leading the league in dropped passes, Mahomes and Co. still won the Super Bowl. If Diggs joined the Chiefs, Mahomes and Diggs would be the most feared QB/WR duo in the league.

Stefon Diggs’ Restructured Contract Makes Joining the Chiefs a Possibility in 2025



Buffalo was heavily criticized for getting fleeced in the Diggs trade, while the Texans were applauded. However, Houston made a head-scratching restructure of Diggs’ $96 million contract that frees the All-Pro after the 2024 NFL season.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter posted on Thursday, “Added incentive for Stefon Diggs: As part of the Buffalo-Houston trade, the Texans wiped out the final three years on Diggs’ contract, giving him the ability to become a free agent after this season.

“The Texans also took the $3.5 million guaranteed to Diggs next season and moved up into this season, giving him a raise and assuring him of $22.52 million in guaranteed money in 2024. But if Diggs plays the way he wants, and Houston hopes, he will hit the free-agent market next offseason with the ability to make it count. Houston now anticipates getting the best version of Stefon Diggs.”

The Texans basically gave up a second-round pick for a one-year rental. OvertheCapcom’s Jason Fitzgerald surmised, “Diggs 2022 extension has now become a one year, $43.1 million contract extension, all of which was guaranteed. Just an absurd win for a player.”

If Diggs is interested in teaming up with the Chiefs in 2015, the option is a real possibility.

Bills GM Brandon Beane Admitted Buffalo Is ‘Not’ Better Without Stefon Diggs

The Chiefs strengthened their receiving corps by signing Marquise “Hollywood” Brown to the roster. While Rashee Rice is dealing with some serious off-the-field issues, he’s expected to build off his breakout rookie season in 2024. Tight end Travis Kelce, of course, remains a top target for Mahomes.

Buffalo, however, have serious work to do. Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s top receivers include Curtis Samuel, Khalil Shakir, Mack Hollins, and tight end Dalton Kincaid.

“Are we better today? Probably not,” Beane said. “It’s a work in progress, and we’re going to continue to work on that. I would hope that people know I’m competitive as hell… and I ain’t giving in. We’re gonna work through this and we’re going to continue to look. I’m confident in the guys we have on the roster and I’m confident in the staff that helps me.”

Both the Bills and the Chiefs are expected to draft a receiver in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft at No. 28 and No. 32, respectively. However, after losing Diggs, Buffalo may look to trade up to land one of the top prospects.