Chiefs Make Final Super Bowl Decision on L’Jarius Sneed & Kadarius Toney

After two long weeks of speculation, the Kansas City Chiefs’ final injury report ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl has been revealed — and it’s nothing but good news.

Every Chiefs player on the active roster was a “full practice” on Friday. Yes, that includes cornerback L’Jarius Sneed and his last-minute knee issue, as well as wide receivers Kadarius Toney (ankle/hip) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee).

As expected, quarterback Patrick Mahomes II is also ready to roll despite a high ankle sprain during the Wild Card Round of the playoffs. The other KC contributors that were listed on the report (and cleared) were linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (shoulder), right guard Trey Smith (ankle), and running backs Isiah Pacheco (wrist) and Jerick McKinnon (ankles).

The #Chiefs have no injury designations for Super Bowl LVII. QB Patrick Mahomes, CB L'Jarius Sneed, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster and WR Kadarius Toney are all good to go. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) February 10, 2023

Eagles Follow Suit With Near-Clean Bill of Health in Super Bowl LVII

Like the Chiefs, the Philadelphia Eagles managed to get themselves healthy after the lengthy rest from the championship games to Super Bowl weekend. Their official Twitter account released their final injury report on Friday afternoon.

The Eagles had a long list of “limited” participants on Thursday, but most were considered veteran rest days. The only players that were somewhat questionable heading into the final day of practice were cornerback Avonte Maddox (toe), right tackle Lane Johnson (groin), guard Landon Dickerson (new addition on Thursday, elbow), center Cam Jurgens (hip), and wide receiver Britain Covey (hamstring).

All of those limited participants appear to be good to go now, however, aside from Covey. The wide receiver will go down as the only official “questionable” tag of the 2023 Super Bowl.