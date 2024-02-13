Chiefs 3-Time Champ Played Through ‘Torn UCL’ vs. 49ers: Report

To win a Super Bowl, it takes an entire roster — and one of the more underrated strengths of the Kansas City Chiefs organization is their depth.

For example, with starting left guard Joe Thuney unable to suit up in the AFC Championship game and the Super Bowl, backup Nick Allegretti was called upon in a huge spot. And he delivered.

Not only did KC knock off the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers with Allegretti in the starting five, but the blocker himself earned mostly positive grades on Pro Football Focus. Apparently, he also did so while battling injury in Las Vegas.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, Allegretti “played all 79 [Super Bowl] snaps despite suffering a torn UCL in his elbow in the second quarter, per source.” The reporter added that a February 13 MRI “revealed the full tear.”

The emergency usage is nothing new for Allegretti — who’s started 18 games for the Chiefs from 2019 through February of 2024 (including five playoff starts). After the victory over the Niners, he becomes one of the only active members of all three championship rosters.

“Few are tougher than Allegretti,” Pelissero concluded, noting his three rings. This last one might mean a little bit more.

Will Chiefs Re-Sign Nick Allegretti After Injury?

Ironically, this UCL tear might actually aid the Chiefs in retaining Allegretti. The former seventh-round selection briefly tested free agency last year before electing to return on a one-year deal worth a little over $2.58 million.

Now, he’s a free agent again, and considering his starting potential and general versatility — someone may have finally paid Allegretti more than Kansas City was willing to offer this spring. Of course, the injury could ruin that pay day for Allegretti.

And while that’s an unfortunate turn of events for the soon-to-be 28-year-old, it could stand to benefit the Chiefs.

Clearly, head coach Andy Reid and offensive line coach Andy Heck love having Allegretti around. That means there’s probably a home for the three-time Super Bowl champion in KC, no matter what interest he gets on the open market.

A higher price tag and a starting offer would have been the two major reasons Allegretti might consider leaving, and his injury casts doubt on either of those outcomes occurring. Barring a determined suitor bidding on an injured Allegretti, a Chiefs reunion feels like the probable end result in 2024.

Chiefs Have Decision to Make at Left Tackle

Outside of Allegretti, the key free agent on the offensive line is left tackle Donovan Smith.

It’s hard to argue with the end result, but Smith was not great in 2023. After missing five starts with injury down the stretch, the veteran returned for the playoffs.

Smith held his own from that point on, allowing one sack in the Super Bowl and none during the AFC portion of the postseason. On the entire season, however, he was charged with 53 quarterback pressures over 16 total starts.

Smith was also credited with a putrid PFF run-blocking grade of 48.0 out of 100 on the year.

Having said that, Smith was serviceable considering his contract. After losing two starting offensive tackles last spring, the Chiefs spent big on Jawaan Taylor and drafted Wanya Morris.

Later, they signed Smith on a one-year deal that ended up paying out $2.7 million.

It was a great flyer by general manager Brett Veach, but is Smith really worth retaining as the starter next year?

Instead, the organization could officially transition over to Morris — who was up-and-down as a starter while Smith was hurt — or spend more money to bring in someone better. Decisions, decisions.